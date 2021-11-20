NORTH Melbourne star Ben Cunnington will undergo chemotherapy after a secondary cancer was detected.

Cunnington was previously diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent surgery to remove a tumour in July, but the secondary cancer was found during a routine check-up in the past week.

The tough onballer is expected to make a full recovery following a nine-week course of chemotherapy.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the Kangaroos said the club was providing "full support" to Cunnington.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this news, North Melbourne asks that privacy is afforded to Ben, his immediate and extended family, friends, teammates, coaches and staff," the statement said.

"The club will not be making any further comment at this stage."

Cunnington last played in round 19 and was eyeing a return to training in the new year before the shock diagnosis.