Brad Sheppard leads the Eagles off after the R4 clash with St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 10, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast defender Brad Sheppard has announced his retirement after ongoing concussion symptoms forced a premature end to his accomplished 216-game career.

Sheppard, who was named All-Australian in 2020, leaves the game while still a top-line defender after weighing up medical advice and considering his long-term future beyond football.

The 30-year-old suffered two concussions in the second half of last season, missing the final round clash against Brisbane after experiencing delayed symptoms that have since been ongoing.

A respected and popular member of the Eagles' squad, he was one of the most courageous players in their history and one of club's finest defenders, despite being widely underrated across the competition.

He was sidelined for the club's 2018 premiership because of a hamstring injury.

