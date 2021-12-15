STEPHEN Coniglio has quashed rumours he entertained a move to Fremantle during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and says he intends to see out his lengthy contract at Greater Western Sydney.

The Giants co-captain played only 23 AFL games across the past two seasons due to a mix of injury and form, prompting speculation the club could seek to offload him in a bid to ease salary cap pressure.

The West Australian was linked with a possible swap to the Dockers after losing Adam Cerra, but Coniglio said he never contemplated a trade.

"[There is] no truth to that at all," Coniglio told Sportsday WA on Tuesday.

Stephen Coniglio during GWS pre-season training in December 2021. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"I was obviously in Perth as well, which didn't help. People were asking, there were a couple of rumours floating around in the media, but [there is] no truth to that at all.

"I only signed a seven-year contract a couple of years ago and want to be a Giant for life. I love it here in Sydney."

Coniglio will share captaincy duties with Toby Greene and Josh Kelly in 2022 after holding the role solely for the last two seasons. The 28-year-old admitted his first two years in charge were 'tough' - particularly when stationed in interstate hubs - but is confident the new and unconventional leadership model will aid the Giants' pursuit of improving upon 2021's semi-final exit.

"Being away, having more to worry about than just footy - in terms of how guys are going being away from families and kids and being in a really different environment - for me personally, it was hard at times," Coniglio said.

Greater Western Sydney's 2022 co-captains Toby Greene, Stephen Coniglio, and Josh Kelly. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"Form-wise, I wasn't at my absolute best … but as things stand now, I'm in a really good headspace and my body's feeling as good as it has for a long time.

"The leadership group and captains are there to serve the group, so to have three [captains] and to have two guys like Josh [Kelly] and Toby [Greene], it's exciting for the group, it's exciting for them.

"I still wanted to do that and wanted to be involved. If that meant a co-captaincy model or standalone captain, both sat well with me."