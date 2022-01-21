THE START of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is still almost two months away but that just means there's plenty of time to get your AFL Fantasy team primed to take the competition by storm.

No matter whether you're a seasoned Fantasy coach or a rookie mentor giving it a go for the first time, you can get all the advice and tips you need from our Fantasy experts, The Traders.

For an introduction to Fantasy from one of the best in the business, check out Warnie's Fantasy 101 podcast below.

Warnie, Roy and Calvin will bring you all the best Fantasy analysis throughout the season, from club-by-club previews highlighting bargain buys and potential 'cash cows' to the wash-up after every weekend of footy throughout the year.

Don't know where to start? Check out Roy's first crack at his Fantasy Classic team for 2022.

Keen to get involved with a bunch of your mates? Fantasy Draft is a good option for those who prefer to pick unique teams, with the ability to set a host of customised options for your league. Roy's also ranked his early Fantasy Draft picks for the players you'll want to snap up first.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

As they say in the classics, past performance is no guarantee of future success but it's certainly a good guide. Check out the best performers from 2021 and their prices ahead of the 2022 season. Hint: neither of them played finals, proving there's Fantasy gold in the lower reaches of the ladder.

FANTASY POSITIONS Gun forwards lose status, No.1 defender wide open

Finally, be sure to check out Warnie's guide to all the new features added to AFL Fantasy for 2022 in Warnie's handy video guide below.