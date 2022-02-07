Port Adelaide's Karl Amon in action during round 14, 2021 at Metricon Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE and Port Adelaide will both travel to Queensland to kickstart their pre-season campaigns in earnest, with all 18 sides set to compete in unofficial practice matches on the eve of the AAMI Community Series.

The two South Australian sides are the only teams scheduled to travel for the round of fixtures, with Adelaide scheduled to face Brisbane and Port Adelaide due to play Gold Coast as part of a double-header at Metricon Stadium on Friday, February 25.

Essendon will host the Western Bulldogs at the Hangar at 3pm AEDT on Wednesday, February 23, to begin the slate of unofficial fixtures, while Carlton will host St Kilda at Ikon Park the following Thursday.



FULL STATEMENT Kayo Sports to stream AFL Pre-Season Practice Matches

Reigning premiers Melbourne hosts North Melbourne at Casey Fields on the same Thursday, before the double-header in Queensland begins Friday's series of games at 10am local time.

Melbourne's Christian Petracca in action during the Marsh Community Series match against Adelaide at Casey Fields on February 22, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood and Hawthorn will meet at Morwell Recreation Reserve in Victoria's south-east that Friday, while Sydney and Greater Western Sydney will do battle at Lavington Oval on the Friday evening.

West Coast and Fremantle will also meet on the Friday night at Optus Stadium, with their game so far the only fixture currently slated to be played behind closed doors.

Geelong and Richmond will meet at GMHBA Stadium on the Saturday to finish the week's action, before the AAMI Community Series officially begins the AFL's sanctioned pre-season fixtures on Thursday, March 3.

All unofficial practice matches are due to be streamed live on Kayo Sports.

Collingwood players huddle during last year's pre-season game at Morwell Recreation Reserve. Picture: Getty Images

UNOFFICIAL PRACTICE MATCHES

Wednesday, February 23

Essendon v Western Bulldogs at the Hangar (3pm AEDT)

Thursday, February 24

Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park (10am AEDT)

Melbourne v North Melbourne at Casey Fields (11am AEDT)

Friday, February 25

Brisbane v Adelaide at Metricon Stadium (10am AEST)

Gold Coast v Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium (2pm AEST)

Collingwood v Hawthorn at Morwell Recreation Reserve (4pm AEDT)

Sydney v GWS Giants at Lavington Sports Ground (6pm AEDT)

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium (4.40pm AWST)

Saturday, February 26

Geelong v Richmond at GMHBA Stadium (1pm AEDT)

Carlton's Patrick Cripps gathers the ball during round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

AAMI COMMUNITY SERIES

Thursday, March 3

Carlton v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium (7.20pm AEDT)

Friday, March 4

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium (7.20pm AEDT)

Saturday, March 5

Hawthorn v Richmond at TBC (1.10pm AEDT)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Richmond Oval (3.40pm ACDT)

Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium (7.10pm AEDT)

Sunday, March 6

GWS Giants v Collingwood at Giants Stadium (12.40pm AEDT)

Sydney v North Melbourne at Giants Stadium (4.20pm AEDT)

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Oval (4.10pm AWST)

Monday, March 7

Gold Coast v Geelong at Metricon Stadium (6.40pm AEST)