NEW SAINT Jack Hayes has emerged as a surprise potential round one debutant less than a fortnight after the SANFL star was added to St Kilda's rookie list.

The 25-year-old was signed during the pre-season supplemental selection period after training with the club since December and wasn’t expected to figure in selection this early.

But with veteran ruckman Paddy Ryder still dealing with the Achilles problem that limited him to just 12 games last year, Brett Ratten and the match committee inside RSEA Park are leaning towards picking Hayes to make his debut against Collingwood on Friday night.

St Kilda's Paddy Ryder looks on during the side's practice match against Carlton on February 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ryder completed less than half of Tuesday's main training session at Moorabbin before going inside with injury-plagued midfielder Dan Hannebery, who covered the ground well despite having a heavily strapped calf.

It is understood if Ryder doesn’t prove his fitness in time, the Saints will turn to Hayes for the first Friday night game of the season.

Ryder didn’t feature in any of the practice matches, intraclubs or match simulation sessions with the high performance department hoping to squeeze out a significant chunk of the season out of the All-Australian.

The 33-year-old has only played 26 of 41 games since crossing from Port Adelaide at the end of 2019, but has proven to be one of St Kilda's most important players when he has remained on the park.



PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Hayes played against Carlton in a pre-season practice match at Ikon Park before facing Essendon in the AAMI Community Series at Marvel Stadium, where he supported Rowan Marshall as a back-up ruckman and finished with 12 touches.

St Kilda's Jack Hayes marks against Essendon in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The South Australian has the ability to play as a second ruck and as a key target in attack, supporting young gun Max King and sharpshooter Tim Membrey in attack.

But at 193cm, it could mean Hayes spends time in the ruck against 211cm American Pie Mason Cox, who is in line to return to Collingwood's senior setup for the season-opener to play as a key forward and provide dual All-Australian Brodie Grundy with a chop out in the ruck.

Before Hayes moved to Victoria, his last game for Woodville West-Torrens was in last year's SANFL Grand Final, where he led the Eagles to back-to-back premierships by winning the Jack Oatey Medal as best on ground, polling 27 of 27 votes in a dominant display.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard St Kilda's season preview: Guns under fire, mid-season pick who could surprise Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich preview the Saints ahead of Round One

While Hayes is in the frame to be the next mature-age player plucked out of the SANFL by the Saints to play at the highest level, two other players who have followed a similar route in the past 18 months – Cooper Sharman and Tom Highmore – are set to start the new season out of the best 22.

Former North Melbourne forward Mason Wood will play on a wing for the Saints after playing nine games last year following his addition to St Kilda's list as a delisted free agent.



>> GET YOUR TIPS IN AND WIN BIG

Untimely injuries to Jack Billings (hamstring) and Hunter Clark (shoulder) – both are expected to miss at least a month – plus the absence of Zak Jones (personal leave) has opened the door for the club to consider other potential debutants with top pick Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and next generation academy selection Mitch Owens in the conversation.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates the Saints' win over Essendon in the AAMI Community Series clash on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Saints are likely to hold fire on these two right now but could expose them to senior football sooner rather than later given some of the unavailability at the club right now.

St Kilda will name its team on Thursday night ahead of the first game of the season at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.