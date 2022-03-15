THE WESTERN Bulldogs have selected star midfielder Lachie Hunter for Wednesday's blockbuster season-opener against Melbourne, with both teams making a series of changes to last year's Grand Final teams.

Dogs coach Luke Beveridge bristled at reports that Hunter was on the cusp of being dropped on Tuesday, with the 2016 premiership player named in a side that features just two alterations from the team that faced the Demons on Grand Final day.

Ed Richards and Grand Final substitute Laitham Vandermeer are the two inclusions, with Easton Wood (retired) and Taylor Duryea heading out of the team. Former pick No.1 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has been named as an emergency.

Ed Richards and Matt Guelfi during the practice match between Essendon and the Western Bulldogs at The Hangar on February 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne has made three changes to its premiership side, losing defenders Harrison Petty (calf), Trent Rivers (knee) and Michael Hibberd (calf) to injury. Despite this, Adam Tomlinson has not been selected after recovering from an ACL injury.

Instead, Simon Goodwin has handed Grand Final substitute James Jordon a recall to the starting 22 alongside defensive duo Joel Smith and Jayden Hunt. Tomlinson has been named among four emergencies.

The rematch of last year's Grand Final, which Melbourne won by 74 points after a blistering second-half performance, will be played on Wednesday night at the MCG and kicks off 2022 season.

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.10pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

B: J.Smith 44 S.May 1 C.Salem 3

HB: J.Bowey 17 J.Lever 8 J.Harmes 4

C: A.Brayshaw 10 C.Oliver 13 E.Langdon 15

HF: C.Spargo 9 T.McDonald 25 A.Neal-Bullen 30

F: J.Viney 7 B.Brown 50 B.Fritsch 31

Foll: M.Gawn - C 11 C.Petracca 5 T.Sparrow 32

I/C: L.Jackson 6 J.Jordon 23 J.Hunt 29 K.Pickett 36

Emerg: T.Bedford 12 A.Tomlinson 20 S.Weideman 26 L.Dunstan 27

New faces: Nil

Notable absentees: Tomlinson, Hibberd, Rivers, Petty

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: E.Richards 20 A.Keath 42 B.Williams 34

HB: C.Daniel 35 Z.Cordy 12 B.Dale 31

C: B.Smith 6 J.Dunkley 5 L.Hunter 7

HF: C.Weightman 19 J.Schache 13 A.Treloar 1

F: L.Vandermeer 23 A.Naughton 33 J.Johannisen 39

Foll: T.English 44 J.Macrae 11 M.Bontempelli - C 4

I/C: S.Martin 8 T.Liberatore 21 M.Hannan 29 R.Smith 37

Emerg: R.Gardner 43 J.Ugle-Hagan 2 H.Crozier 9 R.McComb 27

New faces: Nil

Notable absentees: O’Brien, Crozier, Ugle-Hagan, Duryea