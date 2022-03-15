SYDNEY superstar Lance Franklin has downplayed any celebrations following his 1000th goal, saying he hasn't given the impending milestone much thought yet.

Franklin needs five goals against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday at Accor Stadium Australia to become the sixth man to reach the historic figure.

However, the 35-year-old told Yokayi Footy he was staying in the moment.

"I haven't given it too much thought," Franklin said.

Yokayi Footy: Andrew Krakouer yarns with Buddy in our season premiere Andrew Krakouer catches up with Buddy Franklin ahead of his 1000 goal milestone

"I think we've got to get there first of all. Hopefully we can get it done early in the season and get on with it.

"I think, once it is done, celebrating with the people that have been on the journey with me - my family, my close friends and the football club."

Sydney plays Geelong at the SCG in round two on Friday, March 25.

In a reflective interview, Franklin spoke about the incredible 2008 season where he kicked 113 goals and won a premiership with Hawthorn, and the impact of his former teammate Cyril Rioli.

Security and teammates shield Lance Franklin from the crowd after his 100th goal in 2008. Picture: AFL Photos

He also spoke about the importance of his Indigenous heritage and sharing that with his two children.

Franklin said he had high hopes for fellow West Australian, and the No.4 pick from the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, Logan McDonald.

"He's professional, he goes about footy the right way, he works hard.

"I've enjoyed mentoring him.

"I think he's going to have a super career."