Essendon's Kaine Baldwin in action during the AAMI Community Series game against St Kilda on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will unveil young key forward Kaine Baldwin on Saturday when the Bombers clash against Geelong.

Baldwin's AFL debut comes on the back of two standout performances in the Bombers' pre-season matches.

The 19-year-old was selected in the 2021 pre-season supplemental selection period after an ACL injury impacted his draft year.

This one's got us ? pic.twitter.com/eqPYaje5zq — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) March 15, 2022

It comes as Harrison Jones is set for a stint on the sidelines with an ankle injury, while Aaron Francis is still recovering from a knee injury.