GREATER Western Sydney has been dealt a massive blow with key defender Phil Davis set to miss up to the next three months after suffering a serious hamstring strain in Sunday's loss to Richmond.

The 31-year-old strained his left hamstring while lunging to tackle Tiger Noah Balta late in the second quarter at the MCG.

Scans revealed on Monday that Davis has suffered a grade three tear that will sideline him for at least the next eight weeks and potentially up to 12 weeks at this stage.

The medical department at the Giants will spend this week consulting with specialists to determine if surgery is required for the former skipper.

But it is believed that the timeframe for Davis' return won't change regardless of whether he is operated on or if the club opts for rest and rehabilitation.

Davis has endured a frustrating run on the injury front in the latter stages of his career, managing only 21 games since the 2019 Grand Final, where he played with a calf strain and was put through that famous fitness test on the MCG just over an hour before the first bounce.

The former Crow missed ten weeks early last season due to a long term calf strain and suffered a concussion late in the year.

With superstar forward Toby Greene unavailable until round six due to suspension, Davis is another huge blow for Leon Cameron and the Giants who are winless after the first fortnight of the season.

The Giants will also be without Daniel Lloyd for the next 8-10 weeks after x-rays confirmed the forward has broken his forearm.

Lloyd, 30, will go under the knife later this week, following the nasty collision with key forward Jake Riccardi on Sunday.

Star midfielder Jacob Hopper has been ruled out of this Saturday afternoon's clash against Gold Coast at Giants Stadium due to ongoing knee soreness.

The 25-year-old underwent knee surgery at the end of last season and has been hampered by issues across the pre-season.