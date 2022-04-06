SEVEN correct winners from Riley Beveridge last week has seen him surge into a share of the lead alongside Damian Barrett.
But the chasing pack is closing in, with eight tipsters all within two of the lead after round three.
Two of the team have picked winless Port Adelaide to beat Melbourne on Thursday night, while FIVE sides have received no love from our experts. And which game is evenly split?
See who else our experts tipped below.
Check out the R4 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Port Adelaide - eight points
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 18
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - 16 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 18
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne - 17 points
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 17
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne – 17 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 16
KANE CORNES
Port Adelaide - nine points
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 16
JOSH GABELICH
Melbourne - 20 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 16
MATTHEW LLOYD
Melbourne - 30 points
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 16
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne - 40 points
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 16
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne - 19 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 16
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne – 15 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 16
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne - 17 points
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 15
MITCH ROBINSON
Melbourne - 35 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 15
TOTALS
Port Adelaide 2-10 Melbourne
Geelong 6-6 Brisbane
Sydney 12-0 North Melbourne
Collingwood 12-0 West Coast
Richmond 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Fremantle 9-3 Greater Western Sydney
Essendon 12-0 Adelaide
Hawthorn 4-8 St Kilda
Gold Coast 0-12 Carlton