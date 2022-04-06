SEVEN correct winners from Riley Beveridge last week has seen him surge into a share of the lead alongside Damian Barrett.

But the chasing pack is closing in, with eight tipsters all within two of the lead after round three.

Two of the team have picked winless Port Adelaide to beat Melbourne on Thursday night, while FIVE sides have received no love from our experts. And which game is evenly split?

See who else our experts tipped below.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Port Adelaide - eight points
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton 

Last week: 5
Total: 18

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 16 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton

Last week: 7
Total: 18

Who wins the Friday night grudge match?

Cal, Sarah and Riley discuss how big Geelong vs. Brisbane is going to be on Friday night, will it be a replay of Round 2 last year?

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 17 points
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton

Last week: 5
Total: 17

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne – 17 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Hawthorn
Carlton

Last week: 6
Total: 16

KANE CORNES

Port Adelaide - nine points
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton

Last week: 7
Total: 16

JOSH GABELICH

Melbourne - 20 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton

Last week: 6
Total: 16

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - 30 points
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton

Last week: 5
Total: 16

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - 40 points
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
Hawthorn
Carlton

Last week: 7
Total: 16

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne - 19 points 
Brisbane
Sydney 
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle 
Essendon 
Hawthorn 
Carlton 

Last week: 6
Total: 16

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – 15 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton

Last week: 5
Total: 16

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 17 points 
Geelong
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
Hawthorn
Carlton 

Last week: 5
Total: 15

MITCH ROBINSON

Melbourne - 35 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Essendon
St Kilda
Carlton

Last week: 6
Total: 15

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 2-10 Melbourne
Geelong 6-6 Brisbane
Sydney 12-0 North Melbourne
Collingwood 12-0 West Coast
Richmond 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Fremantle 9-3 Greater Western Sydney
Essendon 12-0 Adelaide
Hawthorn 4-8 St Kilda
Gold Coast 0-12 Carlton