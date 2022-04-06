Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

SEVEN correct winners from Riley Beveridge last week has seen him surge into a share of the lead alongside Damian Barrett.

But the chasing pack is closing in, with eight tipsters all within two of the lead after round three.

Two of the team have picked winless Port Adelaide to beat Melbourne on Thursday night, while FIVE sides have received no love from our experts. And which game is evenly split?

>> SUBMIT YOUR TIPS NOW

See who else our experts tipped below.

Check out the R4 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Port Adelaide - eight points

Geelong

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Essendon

St Kilda

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 18

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 16 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Essendon

St Kilda

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 18

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Who wins the Friday night grudge match? Cal, Sarah and Riley discuss how big Geelong vs. Brisbane is going to be on Friday night, will it be a replay of Round 2 last year?

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 17 points

Geelong

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Essendon

St Kilda

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 17

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne – 17 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 16

KANE CORNES

Port Adelaide - nine points

Geelong

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

St Kilda

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 16

JOSH GABELICH

Melbourne - 20 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Essendon

St Kilda

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 16

MATTHEW LLOYD

Melbourne - 30 points

Geelong

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Essendon

St Kilda

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 16

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - 40 points

Geelong

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Essendon

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 16

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne - 19 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Essendon

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 16

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – 15 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

St Kilda

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 16

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 17 points

Geelong

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Essendon

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 15

MITCH ROBINSON

Melbourne - 35 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Essendon

St Kilda

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 15

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 2-10 Melbourne

Geelong 6-6 Brisbane

Sydney 12-0 North Melbourne

Collingwood 12-0 West Coast

Richmond 0-12 Western Bulldogs

Fremantle 9-3 Greater Western Sydney

Essendon 12-0 Adelaide

Hawthorn 4-8 St Kilda

Gold Coast 0-12 Carlton