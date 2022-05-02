Patrick Cripps in action during round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A PERFECT ten votes has put Carlton's Patrick Cripps right at the top of the AFLCA coaches' votes leaderboard, dethroning Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw.

Brayshaw, who did not receive any votes in round seven, now sits in third with Melbourne's Clayton Oliver in second spot after his seven-vote performance during the round.

Cripps wasn't the only player to pick up the maximum votes, with three other players - including Melbourne ruck Max Gawn - receiving perfect 10s.

Check out the full votes below.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The 10: Round seven's best moments Watch the best highlights from a thrilling weekend of football

West Coast v Richmond

9 Shai Bolton (RICH)

8 Tom J Lynch (RICH)

7 Jayden Short (RICH)

4 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

1 Kamdyn McIntosh (RICH)

1 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

Geelong v Fremantle

9 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

9 Blake Acres (FRE)

3 Caleb Serong (FRE)

3 Griffin Logue (FRE)

2 Rory Lobb (FRE)

2 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

1 David Mundy (FRE)

1 Jordan Clark (FRE)

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

9 Josh Kelly (GWS)

7 Isaac Cumming (GWS)

6 Toby Greene (GWS)

4 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

3 Sam Taylor (GWS)

1 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

Melbourne v Hawthorn

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

6 Dylan Moore (HAW)

5 James Sicily (HAW)

2 Christian Petracca (MELB)

St Kilda v Port Adelaide

9 Ryan Burton (PORT)

6 Sebastian Ross (STK)

6 Jack Steele (STK)

3 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

3 Robbie Gray (PORT)

3 Dan Houston (PORT)

Carlton v North Melbourne

10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

4 Sam Docherty (CARL)

4 Adam Saad (CARL)

3 Sam Walsh (CARL)

3 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

3 Harry McKay (CARL)

2 Lewis Young (CARL)

1 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)

Collingwood v Gold Coast

8 Jack Crisp (COLL)

8 Touk Miller (GCFC)

8 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)

4 Brody Mihocek (COLL)

2 Levi Casboult (GCFC)

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

10 Josh Dunkley (WB)

7 Bailey Dale (WB)

4 Ed Richards (WB)

4 Caleb Daniel (WB)

3 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

1 Nick Martin (ESS)

1 Peter Wright (ESS)

Sydney v Brisbane

10 Lachie Neale (BL)

7 Lance Franklin (SYD)

7 Dayne Zorko (BL)

2 Luke Parker (SYD)

2 Daniel McStay (BL)

1 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

1 Harris Andrews (BL)

LEADERBOARD

45 Patrick Cripps CARL

38 Clayton Oliver MELB

37 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

32 Lachie Neale BL

31 Callum Mills SYD

30 Christian Petracca MELB

29 Touk Miller GCFC

28 Max Gawn MELB

27 Shai Bolton RICH

27 Jack Higgins STK

27 James Sicily HAW

26 Jack Steele STK

25 Jack Crisp COLL

24 Darcy Parish ESS

24 Bailey Smith WB

22 Jordan De Goey COLL

21 Hugh McCluggage BL

21 Jeremy McGovern WCE

20 Jeremy Cameron GEEL

20 Steven May MELB

20 Luke Parker SYD

20 Jack Sinclair STK