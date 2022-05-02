A PERFECT ten votes has put Carlton's Patrick Cripps right at the top of the AFLCA coaches' votes leaderboard, dethroning Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw.

Brayshaw, who did not receive any votes in round seven, now sits in third with Melbourne's Clayton Oliver in second spot after his seven-vote performance during the round.

Cripps wasn't the only player to pick up the maximum votes, with three other players - including Melbourne ruck Max Gawn - receiving perfect 10s. 

Check out the full votes below.

The 10: Round seven's best moments

Watch the best highlights from a thrilling weekend of football

West Coast v Richmond

9 Shai Bolton (RICH)
8 Tom J Lynch (RICH)
7 Jayden Short (RICH)
4 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
1 Kamdyn McIntosh (RICH)
1 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

Geelong v Fremantle

9 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
9 Blake Acres (FRE)
3 Caleb Serong (FRE)
3 Griffin Logue (FRE)
2 Rory Lobb (FRE)
2 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
1 David Mundy (FRE)
1 Jordan Clark (FRE)

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

9 Josh Kelly (GWS)
7 Isaac Cumming (GWS)
6 Toby Greene (GWS)
4 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
3 Sam Taylor (GWS)
1 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

Melbourne v Hawthorn

10 Max Gawn (MELB)
7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
6 Dylan Moore (HAW)
5 James Sicily (HAW)
2 Christian Petracca (MELB)

St Kilda v Port Adelaide

9 Ryan Burton (PORT)
6 Sebastian Ross (STK)
6 Jack Steele (STK)
3 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
3 Robbie Gray (PORT)
3 Dan Houston (PORT)

Carlton v North Melbourne

10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
4 Sam Docherty (CARL)
4 Adam Saad (CARL)
3 Sam Walsh (CARL)
3 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
3 Harry McKay (CARL)
2 Lewis Young (CARL)
1 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)

Collingwood v Gold Coast

8 Jack Crisp (COLL)
8 Touk Miller (GCFC)
8 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)
4 Brody Mihocek (COLL)
2 Levi Casboult (GCFC)

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

10 Josh Dunkley (WB)
7 Bailey Dale (WB)
4 Ed Richards (WB)
4 Caleb Daniel (WB)
3 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
1 Nick Martin (ESS)
1 Peter Wright (ESS)

Sydney v Brisbane

10 Lachie Neale (BL)
7 Lance Franklin (SYD)
7 Dayne Zorko (BL)
2 Luke Parker (SYD)
2 Daniel McStay (BL)
1 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
1 Harris Andrews (BL)

LEADERBOARD

45    Patrick Cripps    CARL
38    Clayton Oliver    MELB
37    Andrew Brayshaw    FRE
32    Lachie Neale    BL
31    Callum Mills    SYD
30    Christian Petracca    MELB
29    Touk Miller    GCFC
28    Max Gawn    MELB
27    Shai Bolton    RICH
27    Jack Higgins    STK
27    James Sicily    HAW
26    Jack Steele    STK
25    Jack Crisp    COLL
24    Darcy Parish    ESS
24    Bailey Smith    WB
22    Jordan De Goey    COLL
21    Hugh McCluggage    BL
21    Jeremy McGovern    WCE
20    Jeremy Cameron    GEEL
20    Steven May    MELB
20    Luke Parker    SYD
20    Jack Sinclair    STK