A PERFECT ten votes has put Carlton's Patrick Cripps right at the top of the AFLCA coaches' votes leaderboard, dethroning Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw.
Brayshaw, who did not receive any votes in round seven, now sits in third with Melbourne's Clayton Oliver in second spot after his seven-vote performance during the round.
Cripps wasn't the only player to pick up the maximum votes, with three other players - including Melbourne ruck Max Gawn - receiving perfect 10s.
Check out the full votes below.
West Coast v Richmond
9 Shai Bolton (RICH)
8 Tom J Lynch (RICH)
7 Jayden Short (RICH)
4 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
1 Kamdyn McIntosh (RICH)
1 Daniel Rioli (RICH)
Geelong v Fremantle
9 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
9 Blake Acres (FRE)
3 Caleb Serong (FRE)
3 Griffin Logue (FRE)
2 Rory Lobb (FRE)
2 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
1 David Mundy (FRE)
1 Jordan Clark (FRE)
Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney
9 Josh Kelly (GWS)
7 Isaac Cumming (GWS)
6 Toby Greene (GWS)
4 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
3 Sam Taylor (GWS)
1 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
Melbourne v Hawthorn
10 Max Gawn (MELB)
7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
6 Dylan Moore (HAW)
5 James Sicily (HAW)
2 Christian Petracca (MELB)
St Kilda v Port Adelaide
9 Ryan Burton (PORT)
6 Sebastian Ross (STK)
6 Jack Steele (STK)
3 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
3 Robbie Gray (PORT)
3 Dan Houston (PORT)
Carlton v North Melbourne
10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
4 Sam Docherty (CARL)
4 Adam Saad (CARL)
3 Sam Walsh (CARL)
3 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
3 Harry McKay (CARL)
2 Lewis Young (CARL)
1 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)
Collingwood v Gold Coast
8 Jack Crisp (COLL)
8 Touk Miller (GCFC)
8 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)
4 Brody Mihocek (COLL)
2 Levi Casboult (GCFC)
Western Bulldogs v Essendon
10 Josh Dunkley (WB)
7 Bailey Dale (WB)
4 Ed Richards (WB)
4 Caleb Daniel (WB)
3 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
1 Nick Martin (ESS)
1 Peter Wright (ESS)
Sydney v Brisbane
10 Lachie Neale (BL)
7 Lance Franklin (SYD)
7 Dayne Zorko (BL)
2 Luke Parker (SYD)
2 Daniel McStay (BL)
1 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
1 Harris Andrews (BL)
LEADERBOARD
45 Patrick Cripps CARL
38 Clayton Oliver MELB
37 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
32 Lachie Neale BL
31 Callum Mills SYD
30 Christian Petracca MELB
29 Touk Miller GCFC
28 Max Gawn MELB
27 Shai Bolton RICH
27 Jack Higgins STK
27 James Sicily HAW
26 Jack Steele STK
25 Jack Crisp COLL
24 Darcy Parish ESS
24 Bailey Smith WB
22 Jordan De Goey COLL
21 Hugh McCluggage BL
21 Jeremy McGovern WCE
20 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
20 Steven May MELB
20 Luke Parker SYD
20 Jack Sinclair STK