Mitch McGovern looks on after the R2 clash between Carlton and Western Bulldogs on March 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MITCH McGovern will miss up to three months after undergoing hamstring surgery on Tuesday.

The McGovern re-aggravated the injury at training on Friday and the Blues were already bracing to be without the strong-marking defender for a significant period.

After consulting with specialists earlier this week, McGovern went under the knife and will be sidelined for 10-12 weeks.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The 27-year-old played the first two games of the season in a new role down back after a strong pre-season.

Mitch McGovern and Sam Docherty celebrate Carlton's round one win over Richmond at the MCG on March 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

However, his campaign has again been cut short by a soft-tissue problem and he is unlikely to return before the last month of the home and away season.

Since crossing to Carlton from Adelaide, McGovern has managed just 35 of a possible 88 games. His 2021 season was also derailed by a hamstring injury that kept him out after round eight until his return in round 22.

There is more positive news for Liam Stocker, who was subbed out of the win over North Melbourne after suffering a shoulder injury in a collision with Tarryn Thomas.

Stocker is expected to miss two weeks with an AC joint injury. He was handed a one-game suspension for the bump on Thomas.