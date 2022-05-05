Matthew Nicks talks to his Adelaide players against GWS in round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SCOTT Burns will take the reins as Adelaide's senior coach against Carlton on Sunday after Matthew Nicks was ruled out via the AFL's health and safety protocols.

Burns will become the sixth assistant to take charge of his team in place of a COVID-stricken coach this season, following in the footsteps of Ash Hansen (Carlton), Jaymie Graham (Fremantle), Blake Caracella (Essendon), Brendon Lade (St Kilda) and Adem Yze (Melbourne).

Assistant coaches are currently 6-0 (Graham with two wins) in their interim roles.

Adelaide assistant coach Scott Burns talks to his players against the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Crows head of football Adam Kelly said the club expected a seamless transition to the new setup despite the obvious disruption.



"Importantly, Matthew is feeling okay, though he is obviously disappointed that he won’t be with the team on Sunday," Kelly said.



"We have planned for this scenario and remain focussed on delivering a strong performance this weekend."

No other Adelaide players or coaches are affected at this stage.