OUTGOING Greater Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron says the time is right to end his nine-season stint in charge with a farewell match against Carlton at Giants Stadium.

Months of discussions between Cameron and the Giants have resulted in an amicable parting, with Cameron advising club staff and players of his exit on Thursday morning.

AFL.com.au understands a final decision was reached on Tuesday and after the call had been made, it was decided that all players and staff would be told on Thursday, allowing Cameron to inform those close to him before the news became public.

ANALYSIS Leon's exit puts Clarko in spotlight, will merry-go-round begin?

The decision comes just four days after one of the club's worst performances in recent years, a 53-point loss to Geelong in Canberra in which the Giants managed just four goals, prompting a frustrated Cameron to label his side "boring".

In April, Cameron and the club made public their mutual decision to put contract talks off until the end of the season, and conversations with club CEO Dave Matthews about Cameron's future continued on the weekend.

GWS coach Leon Cameron during the win over Gold Coast in round three, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking at a media conference at Giants HQ on Thursday morning, Cameron said it was a positive decision for the club.

"I know I've still got the players, but it's a zapping job and I'll be totally honest, at times that can wear you down a little bit. But in saying that, that's not just the one reason, I think there is a whole bunch of reasons. We all in life try to find that perfect moment to make that perfect decision," he said.

"This is a good decision, as much as it sounds hard, this is a good decision. The timing is right for our footy club to look for its next senior coach."

TIMELINE So near, yet so far in Leon's 10-year ride at the Giants

Cameron confirmed he and CEO Matthews came to the decision to call time on his tenure on Tuesday, and once they had agreed on the course of action, there was no point delaying the inevitable.

"Once you make the decision and your gut tells you, I think that's normally right. That came on Tuesday with the discussion from the footy club," Cameron said.

"You don't then regret, you make the move. We made the move and we move on. We play this Sunday and the club can go on its journey and rightfully find the next person."

Leon Cameron and Dave Matthews embrace after the Giants' 2019 preliminary final win over Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

Giants chief executive David Matthews and chairman Tony Shepherd paid tribute to Cameron, saying he had not just built a team, but a football club.

"He took a whole bunch of teenagers and turned them into elite footballers – a remarkable achievement in our view. For that, we will always be grateful to Leon Cameron," Shepherd said.

"He will always be remembered in the history of the Giants. He is a values-based coach and it is his values that made him so successful in establishing the Giants. He embraced the concept of setting up an AFL club in western Sydney, of all places in Australia, and making it a success."

GWS chairman Tony Shepherd celebrates with players after the Giants' 2019 semi-final win over Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

Cameron said he had no firm plans for his future, other than taking a break and spending time with his family.

"Clearly you have a little bit of a spell. I'm probably not the person who enjoys having a rest, but I will for the next few weeks," he said.

"I've been in the game for 34 years straight, playing and coaching, so it's time to have a bit of spell. But you never say never; I love coaching and I love doing what I do. who knows where that will land in the coming months."

Cameron took the Giants to the 2019 Grand Final, and also secured victories in four other finals series.

But the club's results have slipped this season, with the Giants languishing in 15th with just two wins from their first eight games.

Long-time assistant coach Mark McVeigh will coach the club for the remainder of the season as the Giants seek the third senior coach of their 11-season history in the AFL.