Carlton forward Jesse Motlop at the launch of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round on May 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WE ARE about to see a lot more of Jesse Motlop in the AFL, but soon we'll be able to hear a lot more from the new Blue, too.

Carlton coach Michael Voss rewarded Motlop for his strong VFL form with a debut against Greater Western Sydney at Giants Stadium on Sunday and he didn’t disappoint, slotting a goal from nine disposals and five marks to show a glimpse of what the future will look like.

Before the Blues swooped with pick No.27 in last November's NAB AFL Draft, Motlop built a following on YouTube with his show, Deadly Discussions, shooting the podcast in his Perth home before upgrading to the studio at Aquinas College.

Now the 18-year-old, who is known as 'Deadly', is relaunching his podcast next month, ready to make the most of his new friends in his new city.

"Deadly Discussions is planned to come back after the bye. It has been a long time coming now. I've got a good platform and a lot of players who will surely get on, so it will be pretty fun to do," Motlop told AFL.com.au at the Sir Doug Nicholls Round launch.

"I have the first few planned. I won't give them away now, but I'll definitely try and get the big names like Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh and hopefully a lot of boys in the club."

Motlop ran around with Cripps, Walsh and Co in Sunday's 30-point road win in Leon Cameron's final game in charge and still can't believe he finally got to live his boyhood dream.

"It was very exciting. It is something I'd worked towards for pretty much 18 years. To finally get it under the belt was surreal; I still can't believe it," he said.

Jesse Motlop celebrates with Jack Silvagni during Carlton's win over GWS in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"At the club we are all about being next man ready. We've got such a strong side at the moment. A few boys went down. It was finally my turn to come up. I enjoyed every moment of it and was very grateful for it."

Motlop has famous football blood coursing through his veins. His father is former Port Adelaide and North Melbourne star Daniel Motlop, who was a keen observer at Giants Stadium, while three of his uncles have played in the AFL – Shannon, Marlon and Steven, who is still running around at Alberton.

"Dad was over the moon," he said. "He told me how proud he was, along with the rest of the family. It was so special to get them all down for it.

"Obviously a bit of genetics runs through me. He has played a massive part, and so has my mum, my stepdad and my stepmum.

Jesse Motlop after receiving his jersey ahead of Carlton's clash with GWS in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I never actually watched footy during his playing career. I would sit on the boundary and play with my toys. But as I got older, I slowly started to appreciate the skill he brought to the game and that allowed me to start watching uncle Steven a lot more."

Now Motlop is gearing up to play against Sydney under the bright lights of Friday night football, in the first game of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

"It's such a special round," he said. "I always marked it in the calendar growing up. It has such a special meaning that goes beyond the game. To be a part of it will be awesome."