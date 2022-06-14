FREMANTLE defender Brandon Walker is the NAB AFL Rising Star nominee for round 13.

The Ghana-born youngster played the best game of his short career in the Dockers' 13-point win over Hawthorn, gathering 16 disposals, laying six tackles and being involved in six score involvements which included his first goal in senior football, all while using the ball at 94 per cent efficiency.

Walker has been part of a strong defensive unit which has been the backbone of the Dockers' 10-3 record, ranking second-best for points conceded in the League.

The East Fremantle product has only missed three games since making his debut in round 13 of last season against Gold Coast, alongside fellow 2020 draftee and NGA member, Joel Western.

He becomes the second Fremantle player to be awarded a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination in 2022, following fellow defender Heath Chapman’s round eight nomination.

Earlier in the season the 20-year-old dashing defender put pen to paper to extend his contract by further two seasons, which will see him remain at Fremantle until at least the end of 2024.

Walker impressed while playing as a rebounding defender for East Fremantle and ranked No.1 as a general defender for uncontested possessions and effective kicks at the U16 Championships for Western Australia, form which saw him earn selection in the Under 16 All-Australian side at half-back.

Recruiters were immediately impressed by the youngster who possesses a big vertical leap which he uses as part of his intercepting arsenal and freakish speed which allows him to take the game on from half-back.

Walker was promptly selected by the Dockers with pick No.50 in 2020 NAB AFL Draft as part of Fremantle's Next Generation Academy after Essendon had placed a bid on him.