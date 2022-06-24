SUPER Saturday is here, and it could ultimately prove the most defining day on the home and away season's calendar.

After the AFL's top-two squared off on Thursday night, the remaining top-eight teams leading into this weekend's fixtures will all do battle throughout a triple treat of Saturday fixtures.

It's just the fifth time since the advent of the League's top-eight in 1994 that every side locked inside the first eight places at the start of the round will all play each other on the same weekend.

The day starts with Fremantle in possession of a brilliant opportunity to consolidate a spot in the top two after Melbourne's thumping of Brisbane on Thursday night, setting Justin Longmuir's team up with a perfect platform to secure a home preliminary final later this year. To do that, it must first beat Carlton on the road at Marvel Stadium.

But the Blues have lost two of their last three games and with a mounting injury list need a result to steady a suddenly shaky ship. Victory won't see them jump beyond the Dockers just yet, but could see Michael Voss' side back inside the top four by Saturday evening. That, of course, is pending results later in the afternoon.

Patrick Cripps and Andy Brayshaw during Fremantle's clash with Carlton in round six on April 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong and Richmond then face off in a twilight MCG blockbuster, with huge top-four ramifications to follow. Victory for the Cats could see them leap as high as second. Defeat, if the Blues win earlier in the day, could see them drop to fifth or sixth.

Only a sizeable win and results going their way elsewhere could see the Tigers head into the top four by afternoon's end, but after six victories from their previous seven games it would be another crucial step in the right direction for Damien Hardwick's team.

Defeat, on the other hand, could see Richmond drop from the top eight altogether by the end of Sunday's slate of games.

Then comes an elimination final-like contest on Saturday night, with Sydney hosting St Kilda at the SCG. The Saints travel north having lost their spot in the top eight on Friday night, with an upset victory their only chance at snatching it back. Defeat could leave Brett Ratten's outfit as low as 11th by Sunday, depending on results elsewhere.

Luke Parker is about to be tackled by Zak Jones during the Saints-Swans clash in round 21 on August 7, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney is another team that could lose its spot in the top eight should it fail to get a result at home. That would come after two defeats from their last four games heading into this contest. But victory for the Swans could keep top-four aspirations alive, let alone their finals hopes, highlighting exactly what is at stake throughout a seismic day.

Collingwood, Port Adelaide and Gold Coast then face off in matches carrying just as much importance on Sunday, with the race for September football well and truly beginning to heat up.

And it all starts Saturday afternoon at Docklands. Strap yourselves in for one of the most pivotal stretches of footy for the year to date.