Tom Stewart leads Geelong out against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG star Tom Stewart has been sent straight to the Tribunal for his bump on Richmond's Dion Prestia on Saturday.

Stewart concussed Prestia with a bump in the first quarter of the Cats' enthralling three-point win at the MCG.

The three-time All-Australian will face the tribunal and is set to miss at least three games after the bump was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact by the Match Review Officer (MRO).

Stewart is set to miss, at least, the Cats' clashes against North Melbourne, Melbourne and Carlton.

The defender conceded to coach Chris Scott he made an error.

Cats star Jeremy Cameron and Richmond's Marlion Pickett can accept $1,000 sanctions for wrestling.

Meanwhile, St Kilda's Zak Jones escaped punishment for his bump on Luke Parker in the Saints' 51-point loss to Sydney, with his actions deemed "not unreasonable in the circumstances".

The MRO found Jones was "in a near stationary position and turns to brace for contact".

Fremantle star Nat Fyfe faces no punishment for making contact with an umpire during the Dockers' 31-point defeat to Carlton after he was pushed by Matthew Cottrell.

Fyfe's "actions did not constitute a reportable offence", according to the MRO.