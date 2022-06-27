Clayton Oliver competes for the ball with Cam Rayner during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE star Clayton Oliver moved further clear atop the AFL Coaches' Association champion player of the year award, while a Port Adelaide gun's rise continued.

Oliver polled five votes for his performance in the Dees' impressive 64-point win over Brisbane on Thursday night.

That moved the midfielder onto 76 votes, clear of Lachie Neale (65) and Andrew Brayshaw (64).

Jack Viney took maximum votes, while Jake Lever was awarded eight.

Jack Viney after Melbourne's win over Brisbane in round 15 on June 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Rozee's good form continued with a perfect 10 in Port Adelaide's two-point victory over Gold Coast.

The No.5 pick in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, Rozee – who had 24 disposals and kicked two goals against the Suns – is up to eighth overall on 49 votes.

The other players to take maximum votes were Tom Liberatore, Sam Walsh, Jake Lloyd and Taylor Walker.

Liam Baker grabbed nine votes in Richmond's three-point loss to Geelong, with Tyson Stengle awarded six and Tom Stewart, who is facing a suspension, given four.

The 10: Round 15's best moments Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

Melbourne v Brisbane

10 Jack Viney (MELB)

8 Jake Lever (MELB)

5 Christian Petracca (MELB)

5 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

1 James Jordon (MELB)

1 Luke Jackson (MELB)

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

10 Tom Liberatore (WB)

7 Rhylee West (WB)

4 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)

4 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

3 Aaron Naughton (WB)

1 Mitch Lewis (HAW)

1 Josh Dunkley (WB)

West Coast v Essendon

8 Peter Wright (ESS)

8 Josh J Kennedy (WCE)

5 Jack Darling (WCE)

3 Willie Rioli (WCE)

2 Mason Redman (ESS)

2 Liam Ryan (WCE)

1 Elliot Yeo (WCE)

1 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

Carlton v Fremantle

10 Sam Walsh (CARL)

5 Zac Fisher (CARL)

4 Tom De Koning (CARL)

4 Sam Docherty (CARL)

3 George Hewett (CARL)

2 Matthew Kennedy (CARL)

2 Adam Saad (CARL)

Geelong v Richmond

9 Liam Baker (RICH)

6 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

5 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

4 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

2 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

2 Tom J Lynch (RICH)

1 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)

1 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

Sydney v St Kilda

10 Jake Lloyd (SYD)

7 Oliver Florent (SYD)

7 Nick Blakey (SYD)

2 Tom Papley (SYD)

2 Paddy McCartin (SYD)

1 Tom McCartin (SYD)

1 Dylan Stephens (SYD)

North Melbourne v Adelaide

10 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

8 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

6 Rory Laird (ADEL)

3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

2 Ben Keays (ADEL)

1 James Rowe (ADEL)

Walker's back to his best with half-dozen All the highlights from Taylor Walker's six-goal haul against the Roos

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney

9 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

8 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

6 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

4 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

2 Taylor Adams (COLL)

1 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)

8 Touk Miller (GCFC)

6 Todd Marshall (PORT)

3 Dan Houston (PORT)

2 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

1 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)

LEADERBOARD

76 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

65 Lachie Neale (BL)

64 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

59 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

58 Touk Miller (GCFC)

55 Christian Petracca (MELB)

53 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

49 Connor Rozee (PORT)

48 Callum Mills (SYD)

45 Sam Walsh (CARL)

44 James Sicily (HAW)

43 Bailey Smith (WB)

42 Jack Crisp (COLL)

41 Sam Docherty (CARL)

41 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

41 Darcy Parish (ESS)

40 Max Gawn (MELB)

37 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

37 Taylor Walker (ADEL)