LACHIE Hunter is back after a long absence for Thursday night's match against Brisbane at the Gabba, but the Western Bulldogs will be without star defender Caleb Daniel for the trip north.

Meanwhile, the Lions have made three changes following last week's comprehensive loss to Melbourne, with veteran Mitch Robinson dumped for the second time this season.

Hunter will play his first game since taking personal leave from the Bulldogs following round five.

The 27-year-old has played two matches in the VFL, gathering 26 disposals and laying six tackles last week.

Daniel – who signed a long-term deal with the club earlier this month – is out through a knee injury and a big blow to the Bulldogs, who have won five of their past six matches.

Caleb Daniel kicks the ball during the Western Bulldogs' clash against West Coast in round 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Darcy, the son of the club's former best and fairest and All-Australian Luke, has been named among the emergencies for the Bulldogs.

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has resisted the urge to make sweeping changes following the loss to the Demons, with captain Dayne Zorko (hamstring) and Zac Bailey (health and safety protocols) coming back into the team.

Robinson has been axed along with youngsters Deven Robertson and Tom Berry.

Thursday, June 30

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Zorko, Z.Bailey

Out: M.Robinson (omitted), T.Berry (omitted), D.Robertson (omitted)



Last week's sub: C.Ah Chee (replaced J.Lyons)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Hunter, D.Bedendo

Out: E.Richards (concussion), C.Daniel (knee), L.McNeil (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.McNeil (replaced E.Richards)

New: D.Bedendo