IF ...

Walker in his 14th season (28 goals from 10 matches) is averaging his second-best goals-per-game average (63 from 19 in 2012) ...

THEN ...

he's clearly got a bit of footy left in his system beyond 2022. Would be interesting to see him next year at, say, the Bulldogs or even the Demons.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Walker ignites game with fantastic fourth goal Taylor Walker mixes it up for goal number four, kicking on his non-preferred side

IF ..

it's the motorcycle rev, or the Baby Shark song after a goal or the Take Me Home, Country Roads song after a goal ...

THEN ...

I can't get enough of Charlie Cameron no matter what it is. Four goals on Thursday night in a big win against the Dogs, 35 for the year. Extraordinary talent.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cameron's fantastic four too much to handle Charlie Cameron proved to be the difference when the game was up for grabs with four goals and a wealth of assists

IF ...

Ben McKay reversed normal roles and went forward for North last weekend ...

THEN ...

maybe, just maybe, Harry McKay may need to go back for Carlton at some stage on Friday night against the Saints. Blues still being forced to enter matches without anything resembling a proper backline. Will need reinforcements at some stage.

IF ...

Jordan De Goey has a true sense of theatre ...

THEN ...

he will kick six on his return against Gold Coast on Saturday night. Then lead the Pies into the finals in the seven matches after that. Then walk out and take the most lucrative of the many offers guaranteed to come his way.

IF ...

many are encouraging the Bombers to target Luke Parker after his taunt of Dylan Shiel in round nine ...

THEN ...

I wouldn't bother. Instead, focus on something that may actually help win a game of footy. Like meaningful commitment at every single contest.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Parker picks apart Dons and lets them know Luke Parker produces a quality step and finish and taunts the Bombers afterwards

IF ...

we weren't aware this time last year of the Dockers' massive, but ultimately unsuccessful, bid to lure Lachie Neale ...

THEN ...

we are this time around of the pitch for superstar-in-waiting Luke Jackson. It's never 'a done deal' in football until the signature is placed on the document within the allowed timeframe. But this is a nearly-done deal.

IF ...

the Cats once beat the Demons by 186 points (round 19, 2011) at the Cattery ...

THEN ...

if they're in a similarly aggressive mindset at the same venue on Saturday night, against the woeful North Melbourne, a similar margin could be in store.

The scoreboard after the clash between Geelong and Melbourne in R19, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

a dominant narrative of the Suns' 12 seasons in the AFL has been a lot of what-if storylines, including what if Ablett, May, Lynch, Prestia, Dixon, Bennell and others had stayed ...

THEN ...

it won't actually matter if they find a way into the 2022 finals. Doing a lot of things right, but no more gallant losses.

IF ...

his numbers still look OK on paper ...

THEN ...

Lachie Whitfield's impact has been nowhere near his All-Australian, two-time best and fairest-winning best. May be carrying an injury.

IF ...

the Hawks' forward line has Gunston, Lewis, Breust and Moore ...

THEN ...

it is a forward line which should pose serious drama for GWS on Sunday.

IF ...

only 18 months ago some at the club wanted the coach gone ...

THEN ...

the players certainly didn't. First, Petracca signing a seven-year deal early last season and now Oliver this week agreeing to what is effectively an eight-season extension.

IF ...

positives have been non-existent in 2022 ...

THEN ...

Tristan Xerri at least deserves a pump-up for his toil in adversity. Tries hard every week.

IF ...

the Power produce their best ...

THEN ...

they're a massive chance against the Dockers in Perth on Sunday. This could be the upset game of the round. Hitting some really nice form. But have left themselves zero wriggle room.

IF ...

the matches missed by Dion Prestia due to the Tom Stewart hit cause him to fall short of winning a second Tigers' best and fairest award ...

THEN ...

that lost status and money (there are always contractual cash incentives attached to winning such awards) will be added to the toll of that very heavy concussion.

IF ...

Ratts is to deliver a desperately needed Saints win under the Friday night lights ...

THEN ...

he's going to need to devise a way to free up Max King against the Blues' replacements backline. Only hope of victory.

IF ...

you're writing off this team's premiership hopes ...

THEN ...

stop it. Has got the right mix – good spine, dynamic midfield, points of difference in the forward line. And there's another massive chapter to come, somewhere, in the Buddy story.

IF ...

the Dockers are way in front right now in the race for Luke Jackson ...

THEN ...

should he choose to leave the Demons, the race is not necessarily over. Eagles will have way more draft pick scope to deal with Melbourne.

Luke Jackson handballs during the R9 clash between Melbourne and West Coast at Optus Stadium on May 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

the Dogs always seem capable of getting on a winning roll into, and through, a finals series ...

THEN ...

they also regularly get blown away in flaky fashion in key moments along the way, Thursday night's bad loss to the Lions another exhibit.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

Stewart hit Prestia on Saturday afternoon ...

THEN ...

there was no valid reason for the footy industry to wait until Tuesday night to determine a sanction. Surely, the match review office can be given scope to issue sanctions on such matters. Don't know why an 'independent' Tribunal is required.