Darcy Fogarty wrestles with opponents during Adelaide's loss to Melbourne in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 16 Saturday games have been completed. Four charges were laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Isaac Heeney, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Jye Caldwell, Essendon, during the second quarter of the Round 16 match between Essendon and the Sydney Swans played at the MCG on Saturday, July 2 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Peter Wright, Essendon, has been charged with Striking Patrick McCartin, Sydney Swans, during the fourth quarter of the Round 16 match between Essendon and the Sydney Swans played at the MCG on Saturday, July 3 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Kysaiah Pickett, Melbourne, has been charged with Striking Jordon Butts, Adelaide Crows, during the third quarter of the Round 16 match between the Adelaide Crows and Melbourne played at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, July 2 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Darcy Fogarty, Adelaide Crows, has been charged with Striking Jake Lever, Melbourne, during the fourth quarter of the Round 16 match between the Adelaide Crows and Melbourne played at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, July 2 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was assessed as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.