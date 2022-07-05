Tim English in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs expect to regain No.1 ruckman Tim English for Friday night's big clash with Sydney at the SCG.

English has missed the last two games because of delayed concussion symptoms.

Defender Ed Richards is another player set to return after a game out because of concussion.

"It's a big session today for us and they'll get through, they'll be available," Coach Luke Beveridge said before Tuesday morning's session at Whitten Oval.

Tim English takes a strong mark against GWS in round 14 on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Beveridge is also confident star onballer Adam Treloar will play after he pulled up with hamstring tightness in last week's loss to Brisbane.

"He should be fine ... he'll train today and gear up for the game," Beveridge said of Treloar.

After returning from an ACL injury, key forward Josh Bruce's comeback was slowed by hamstring tightness.

Bruce is set to return again via the VFL on Sunday, when Footscray takes on Sandringham, with hopes he could be back at AFL level in the next three weeks.

The 41-point loss to the Lions left last year's grand finalists a game outside the top eight amid a challenging run of matches against the Swans, St Kilda, Melbourne, Geelong and Fremantle - all above the Dogs on the ladder.

But Beveridge remains upbeat, saying after the Brisbane game "I won't stop believing."

He noted on Tuesday that there are plenty of games left and the Bulldogs remain in charge of their destiny.

"Nothing's missing - there's a third of the season, or just under, still to go and you've got to remember that," Beveridge said.

"Our form line has been relatively strong in recent times, we've just been beaten by a good side.

"The alarm bells aren't ringing."