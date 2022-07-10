Jack Silvagni warms up ahead of Carlton's round 17 clash with West Coast at Optus Stadium on July 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON has made a late change for Sunday's clash against West Coast, with small forward Matthew Owies replaced in attack by emergency Josh Honey.

The change could open the door for former Western Bulldogs midfielder Will Hayes to make his club debut after being elevated to the medical substitute.

Hayes was selected by the Blues in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft and played 11 games for the Bulldogs between 2019 and 2020.

Owies was removed from the 22 for the clash at Optus Stadium due to a calf strain.

West Coast will go in as named, with mature-age midfield recruit Greg Clark named as the medical substitute.

West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Nil

Carlton: Matthew Owies, replaced in the selected side by Josh Honey

MEDICAL SUBS

West Coast: Greg Clark

Carlton: Will Hayes

>> EAGLES V BLUES Follow it live

Hawthorn v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: Liam Shiels

Adelaide: Ben Davis

>> HAWKS V CROWS Follow it live

Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson

Essendon: Brayden Ham

>>LIONS V BOMBERS Follow it LIVE