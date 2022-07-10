CARLTON has made a late change for Sunday's clash against West Coast, with small forward Matthew Owies replaced in attack by emergency Josh Honey.
The change could open the door for former Western Bulldogs midfielder Will Hayes to make his club debut after being elevated to the medical substitute.
Hayes was selected by the Blues in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft and played 11 games for the Bulldogs between 2019 and 2020.
Owies was removed from the 22 for the clash at Optus Stadium due to a calf strain.
West Coast will go in as named, with mature-age midfield recruit Greg Clark named as the medical substitute.
West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
LATE CHANGES
West Coast: Nil
Carlton: Matthew Owies, replaced in the selected side by Josh Honey
MEDICAL SUBS
West Coast: Greg Clark
Carlton: Will Hayes
Hawthorn v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Liam Shiels
Adelaide: Ben Davis
Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson
Essendon: Brayden Ham
