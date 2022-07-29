The AFL wishes to congratulate Richmond's Shane Edwards before his 300th AFL game this round.

Edwards will become the first Indigenous player at Richmond to reach 300 games and the eighth Indigenous player in VFL/AFL history, joining Shaun Burgoyne, Adam Goodes, Eddie Betts, Andrew McLeod, Lance Franklin, Michael O’Loughlin, and Gavin Wanganeen.

The AFL's Historian has compiled a list of Shane Edward's career achievements:

Most games played by Indigenous players when Edwards made his debut in round four, 2007
 

Games      

Player

Clubs

300

Gavin Wanganeen       

ESS PORT

268

Darryl White

BRIS

263

Andrew McLeod

ADEL

255

Chris Johnson

FITZ BRIS

253

Peter Matera

WCE

251

Nicky Winmar

STK WBD

250

Michael O'Loughlin

SYD

221

Jeff Farmer

MELB FREM

215

Chris Lewis

WCE

195

Byron Pickett

NTH PORT MELB


Most games played by Indigenous players ahead of Round 20 of the 2022 season

Games         

Player

Clubs

407

Shaun Burgoyne

PORT HAW

372

Adam Goodes

SYD

350

Eddie Betts

CARL ADEL

340

Andrew McLeod

ADEL

334

Lance Franklin

HAW SYD

303

Michael O'Loughlin

SYD

300

Gavin Wanganeen

ESS PORT

299

Shane Edwards

RICH

281

Paddy Ryder

ESS PORT STK

268

Darryl White

BRIS


Most VFL/AFL Premierships by Indigenous players

4 – Shaun Burgoyne, Cyril Rioli
3 – SHANE EDWARDS, Bradley Hill, Chris Johnson, Daniel Rioli, Darryl White 

Shane Edwards holds the premiership cup after Richmond's win over Geelong in the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Miscellaneous

  • Edwards is the 98th player to reach 300 VFL/AFL games
  • He debuted in 2007, Round Four against the Western Bulldogs at the MCG.
    His 100th game was against the Adelaide Crows in 2012.
    His 200th game was against the Gold Coast SUNS in 2017.
  • Runner up in the 2019 Richmond B&F.
  • 2018 All Australian.
  • The fifth player from the 2006 NAB AFL Draft to reach 300 games. He joins Travis Boak (pick five), Joel Selwood (seven), Jack Riewoldt (13), and Tom Hawkins (41).
  • Played in a draw in his fifth match, but did not play in a win until game #13. 
    Edwards had the second longest wait from debut for a win by a Richmond player. Kelvin Moore’s first win was in his 16th game.
  • Captained the club for six games in 2019, leading Richmond to five wins.
    He and Maurice Rioli Snr (12 games in 1985) are the only Indigenous players to have captained Richmond in VFL/AFL games.
  • Has missed 56 games since his debut.
  • It has taken Edwards 15 years and 102 days to get to 300 games.
    76th longest to get to the milestone.
    Slowest of the eight Indigenous players to get to the milestone.

In 2019, Edwards became the 250th person to play 250 VFL/AFL games.
50th to play 50 games: Bobby Walsh (1900)
100th to 100: Arthur Hiskins (1913)
150th to 150: Jack Mueller (1942)
200th to 200: Anthony Daniher (1991)
250th to 250: Shane Edwards (2019)

Most games played alongside Shane Edwards

Games

Teammate

W-L-D

275

Jack Riewoldt

142-127-6

243

Trent Cotchin

132-107-4

229

Dustin Martin

130-96-3

176

Bachar Houli

102-71-3

174

Alex Rance

94-78-2

170

Dylan Grimes

108-60-2

169

Brett Deledio

76-88-5

155

Brandon Ellis

99-55-1

153

Nick Vlastuin

97-54-2

149

Chris Newman

63-81-5

149

Shaun Grigg

86-61-2

The 275 games played between Edwards and Riewoldt is the second most for Richmond.
Kevin Bartlett and Francis Bourke played 293 games together. 

Shane Edwards and Jack Riewoldt after the 2017 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Most games played against Shane Edwards

Games

Opponent

Edwards
WLD record

21

Marc Murphy

12-9

19

Joel Selwood

5-14

19

Kade Simpson

11-8

19

Zach Tuohy

10-9

19

David Mundy

10-8-1

18

Bryce Gibbs

8-10

18

Travis Boak

10-7-1

18

Chris Mayne

10-7-1

17

Paddy Ryder

8-9

17

Brad Ebert

10-6-1

17

Lachie Henderson

8-9


Win-loss records in 50-game spans

Best:  40-10  (2017-19)
Worst:  13-34 & 3 draws  (2007-10) – his first 50 games