The AFL wishes to congratulate Richmond's Shane Edwards before his 300th AFL game this round.
Edwards will become the first Indigenous player at Richmond to reach 300 games and the eighth Indigenous player in VFL/AFL history, joining Shaun Burgoyne, Adam Goodes, Eddie Betts, Andrew McLeod, Lance Franklin, Michael O’Loughlin, and Gavin Wanganeen.
The AFL's Historian has compiled a list of Shane Edward's career achievements:
Most games played by Indigenous players when Edwards made his debut in round four, 2007
|
Games
|
Player
|
Clubs
|
300
|
Gavin Wanganeen
|
ESS PORT
|
268
|
Darryl White
|
BRIS
|
263
|
Andrew McLeod
|
ADEL
|
255
|
Chris Johnson
|
FITZ BRIS
|
253
|
Peter Matera
|
WCE
|
251
|
Nicky Winmar
|
STK WBD
|
250
|
Michael O'Loughlin
|
SYD
|
221
|
Jeff Farmer
|
MELB FREM
|
215
|
Chris Lewis
|
WCE
|
195
|
Byron Pickett
|
NTH PORT MELB
Most games played by Indigenous players ahead of Round 20 of the 2022 season
|
Games
|
Player
|
Clubs
|
407
|
Shaun Burgoyne
|
PORT HAW
|
372
|
Adam Goodes
|
SYD
|
350
|
Eddie Betts
|
CARL ADEL
|
340
|
Andrew McLeod
|
ADEL
|
334
|
Lance Franklin
|
HAW SYD
|
303
|
Michael O'Loughlin
|
SYD
|
300
|
Gavin Wanganeen
|
ESS PORT
|
299
|
Shane Edwards
|
RICH
|
281
|
Paddy Ryder
|
ESS PORT STK
|
268
|
Darryl White
|
BRIS
Most VFL/AFL Premierships by Indigenous players
4 – Shaun Burgoyne, Cyril Rioli
3 – SHANE EDWARDS, Bradley Hill, Chris Johnson, Daniel Rioli, Darryl White
Miscellaneous
- Edwards is the 98th player to reach 300 VFL/AFL games
- He debuted in 2007, Round Four against the Western Bulldogs at the MCG.
His 100th game was against the Adelaide Crows in 2012.
His 200th game was against the Gold Coast SUNS in 2017.
- Runner up in the 2019 Richmond B&F.
- 2018 All Australian.
- The fifth player from the 2006 NAB AFL Draft to reach 300 games. He joins Travis Boak (pick five), Joel Selwood (seven), Jack Riewoldt (13), and Tom Hawkins (41).
- Played in a draw in his fifth match, but did not play in a win until game #13.
Edwards had the second longest wait from debut for a win by a Richmond player. Kelvin Moore’s first win was in his 16th game.
- Captained the club for six games in 2019, leading Richmond to five wins.
He and Maurice Rioli Snr (12 games in 1985) are the only Indigenous players to have captained Richmond in VFL/AFL games.
- Has missed 56 games since his debut.
- It has taken Edwards 15 years and 102 days to get to 300 games.
76th longest to get to the milestone.
Slowest of the eight Indigenous players to get to the milestone.
In 2019, Edwards became the 250th person to play 250 VFL/AFL games.
50th to play 50 games: Bobby Walsh (1900)
100th to 100: Arthur Hiskins (1913)
150th to 150: Jack Mueller (1942)
200th to 200: Anthony Daniher (1991)
250th to 250: Shane Edwards (2019)
Most games played alongside Shane Edwards
|
Games
|
Teammate
|
W-L-D
|
275
|
Jack Riewoldt
|
142-127-6
|
243
|
Trent Cotchin
|
132-107-4
|
229
|
Dustin Martin
|
130-96-3
|
176
|
Bachar Houli
|
102-71-3
|
174
|
Alex Rance
|
94-78-2
|
170
|
Dylan Grimes
|
108-60-2
|
169
|
Brett Deledio
|
76-88-5
|
155
|
Brandon Ellis
|
99-55-1
|
153
|
Nick Vlastuin
|
97-54-2
|
149
|
Chris Newman
|
63-81-5
|
149
|
Shaun Grigg
|
86-61-2
The 275 games played between Edwards and Riewoldt is the second most for Richmond.
Kevin Bartlett and Francis Bourke played 293 games together.
Most games played against Shane Edwards
|
Games
|
Opponent
|
Edwards
|
21
|
Marc Murphy
|
12-9
|
19
|
Joel Selwood
|
5-14
|
19
|
Kade Simpson
|
11-8
|
19
|
Zach Tuohy
|
10-9
|
19
|
David Mundy
|
10-8-1
|
18
|
Bryce Gibbs
|
8-10
|
18
|
Travis Boak
|
10-7-1
|
18
|
Chris Mayne
|
10-7-1
|
17
|
Paddy Ryder
|
8-9
|
17
|
Brad Ebert
|
10-6-1
|
17
|
Lachie Henderson
|
8-9
Win-loss records in 50-game spans
Best: 40-10 (2017-19)
Worst: 13-34 & 3 draws (2007-10) – his first 50 games