Shane Edwards speaks to the media ahead of his 300th game. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The AFL wishes to congratulate Richmond's Shane Edwards before his 300th AFL game this round.

Edwards will become the first Indigenous player at Richmond to reach 300 games and the eighth Indigenous player in VFL/AFL history, joining Shaun Burgoyne, Adam Goodes, Eddie Betts, Andrew McLeod, Lance Franklin, Michael O’Loughlin, and Gavin Wanganeen.

The AFL's Historian has compiled a list of Shane Edward's career achievements:

Most games played by Indigenous players when Edwards made his debut in round four, 2007



Games Player Clubs 300 Gavin Wanganeen ESS PORT 268 Darryl White BRIS 263 Andrew McLeod ADEL 255 Chris Johnson FITZ BRIS 253 Peter Matera WCE 251 Nicky Winmar STK WBD 250 Michael O'Loughlin SYD 221 Jeff Farmer MELB FREM 215 Chris Lewis WCE 195 Byron Pickett NTH PORT MELB



Most games played by Indigenous players ahead of Round 20 of the 2022 season

Games Player Clubs 407 Shaun Burgoyne PORT HAW 372 Adam Goodes SYD 350 Eddie Betts CARL ADEL 340 Andrew McLeod ADEL 334 Lance Franklin HAW SYD 303 Michael O'Loughlin SYD 300 Gavin Wanganeen ESS PORT 299 Shane Edwards RICH 281 Paddy Ryder ESS PORT STK 268 Darryl White BRIS



Most VFL/AFL Premierships by Indigenous players

4 – Shaun Burgoyne, Cyril Rioli

3 – SHANE EDWARDS, Bradley Hill, Chris Johnson, Daniel Rioli, Darryl White



Shane Edwards holds the premiership cup after Richmond's win over Geelong in the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Miscellaneous

Edwards is the 98th player to reach 300 VFL/AFL games

He debuted in 2007, Round Four against the Western Bulldogs at the MCG.

His 100 th game was against the Adelaide Crows in 2012.

His 200 th game was against the Gold Coast SUNS in 2017.

2018 All Australian.

The fifth player from the 2006 NAB AFL Draft to reach 300 games. He joins Travis Boak (pick five), Joel Selwood (seven), Jack Riewoldt (13), and Tom Hawkins (41).

Played in a draw in his fifth match, but did not play in a win until game #13.

Edwards had the second longest wait from debut for a win by a Richmond player. Kelvin Moore’s first win was in his 16 th game.

He and Maurice Rioli Snr (12 games in 1985) are the only Indigenous players to have captained Richmond in VFL/AFL games.

It has taken Edwards 15 years and 102 days to get to 300 games.

76th longest to get to the milestone.

Slowest of the eight Indigenous players to get to the milestone.

In 2019, Edwards became the 250th person to play 250 VFL/AFL games.

50th to play 50 games: Bobby Walsh (1900)

100th to 100: Arthur Hiskins (1913)

150th to 150: Jack Mueller (1942)

200th to 200: Anthony Daniher (1991)

250th to 250: Shane Edwards (2019)

Most games played alongside Shane Edwards

Games Teammate W-L-D 275 Jack Riewoldt 142-127-6 243 Trent Cotchin 132-107-4 229 Dustin Martin 130-96-3 176 Bachar Houli 102-71-3 174 Alex Rance 94-78-2 170 Dylan Grimes 108-60-2 169 Brett Deledio 76-88-5 155 Brandon Ellis 99-55-1 153 Nick Vlastuin 97-54-2 149 Chris Newman 63-81-5 149 Shaun Grigg 86-61-2

The 275 games played between Edwards and Riewoldt is the second most for Richmond.

Kevin Bartlett and Francis Bourke played 293 games together.

Shane Edwards and Jack Riewoldt after the 2017 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Most games played against Shane Edwards

Games Opponent Edwards

WLD record 21 Marc Murphy 12-9 19 Joel Selwood 5-14 19 Kade Simpson 11-8 19 Zach Tuohy 10-9 19 David Mundy 10-8-1 18 Bryce Gibbs 8-10 18 Travis Boak 10-7-1 18 Chris Mayne 10-7-1 17 Paddy Ryder 8-9 17 Brad Ebert 10-6-1 17 Lachie Henderson 8-9



Win-loss records in 50-game spans

Best: 40-10 (2017-19)

Worst: 13-34 & 3 draws (2007-10) – his first 50 games