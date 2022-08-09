THE LATEST on Nick Vlastuin, Matt Taberner, Dan Hanneberry and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round 21.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Doedee
|Shoulder/finger
|Test
|Will Hamill
|Concussion
|TBC
|Andrew McPherson
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Rachele
|Hip
|TBC
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Season
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
Early prognosis
Rachele has battled recent hip issues and pulled up sore from his SANFL game. The Crows will take a cautious approach with Hamill in the final two weeks of the season. He has entered the concussion protocols after the most recent of a string of head knocks. –Nathan Schmook
|Marcus Adams
|Concussion
|TBC
|Callum Ah Chee
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom Berry
|Shoulder
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Shoulder
|Season
|Connor McFadyen
|Knee
|TBC
|Ely Smith
|Hand
|TBC
Early prognosis
Ah Chee will miss at least one week with concussion, but is available to play Melbourne on August 19 if he passes his tests over the coming week. Adams is in the same boat after a heavy knock to his ribs on Sunday turned into delayed concussion symptoms. – Michael Whiting
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Patrick Cripps
|Suspension
|2 matches
|George Hewett
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Honey
|Calf
|1 week
|Matt Kennedy
|Jaw
|1 week
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Liam Stocker
|Concussion
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
Early prognosis
The Blues will lose their captain Cripps to suspension until the end of the home and away season. Boyd and Hewett also won't return before finals, should they make it. Honey and Kennedy are still one week away, though Martin and Stocker should be fit this weekend. Williams is an outside chance to play in round 23. – Riley Beveridge
|Taylor Adams
|Groin
|TBC
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Brodie Grundy
|Ankle
|Season
|Will Hoskin-Elliott
|Hip
|TBC
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brody Mihocek
|Hip
|Test
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
Early prognosis
Grundy will miss the remainder of the season after scans revealed a stress fracture in his ankle following his return game in the VFL. The dual All-Australian hadn’t played since Anzac Day due to a PCL injury, and will now watch on this September. Adams will need every day between now and Collingwood’s first final to overcome a groin injury. – Josh Gabelich
|Jye Caldwell
|Calf
|1 week
|Nik Cox
|Ankle
|Season
|Dylan Shiel
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Devon Smith
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot
|Season
Early prognosis
Given where the Bombers are at in their season, it would seem unlikely either Shiel or Caldwell will be risked against Port Adelaide on Sunday despite their soft tissue injuries being on the minor end of the scale. Fortunately for Essendon, there were no fresh injury concerns out of the loss to Greater Western Sydney. – Dejan Kalinic
|Jye Amiss
|Kidney
|Inactive
|Nat Fyfe
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Sebit Kuek
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Switkowski
|Back
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Calf
|TBC
Early prognosis
Taberner is expected to miss the final two home-and-away matches with a "moderate grade" calf strain but return for the opening week of finals. Switkowski is on track to play his first game this week since round 13, training with the main group on Wednesday before a fitness test. Fyfe is targeting a round 23 return from a hamstring injury, having trained well in recent sessions. Kuek could play WAFL this week if he passes a fitness test. – Nathan Schmook
|Jon Ceglar
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Calf
|Test
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Season
|Shannon Neale
|Concussion
|Test
|Gary Rohan
|Concussion
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Hip
|Test
|Cooper Whyte
|Groin
|Season
Early prognosis
Dangerfield has been cleared of a calf strain after being a late withdrawal ahead of Saturday night’s game against St Kilda and is set to be available for the game against Gold Coast. Joel Selwood and Mark Blicavs were managed on the weekend and expected to make the trip to Queensland. Rohan is a chance to return after exiting concussion protocols, while Ceglar was also a late change before suffering a concussion in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Joel Jeffrey
|Knee
|Season
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Wil Powell
|Ankle
|Season
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Season
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
Early prognosis
No new issues for the Suns. Powell is out of his moonboot following surgery and is walking around the club again. – Michael Whiting
|Ryan Angwin
|Leg
|Season
|Jarrod Brander
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|Season
|Finn Callaghan
|Foot
|TBC
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|Season
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|Season
|Matt de Boer
|Concussion
|TBC
|Josh Fahey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Matt Flynn
|Ankle
|Season
|Toby Greene
|Thumb
|Season
|Bobby Hill
|Cancer treatment
|Indefinite
|Connor Idun
|Foot
|Season
|James Peatling
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tim Taranto
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jacob Wehr
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
Early prognosis
The list got a little longer this week with Greene requiring surgery following an accident in the warm-up for Saturday's win over Essendon. Taranto will miss at least another week after he reported delayed concussion symptoms following the round 19 match against Sydney. – Michael Whiting
|Lachlan Bramble
|Back
|Season
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Connor Downie
|Hamstring
|Season
|Sam Frost
|Knee
|Season
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Test
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Season
|Josh Morris
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Ned Reeves
|Shoulder
|Season
|Chad Wingard
|Hamstring
|Season
|James Worpel
|Shoulder
|Season
Early prognosis
Lewis is a chance to return against Richmond on Sunday. The club will give the key forward every chance to play again in 2022 after he jarred his knee against St Kilda in round 20. Hawthorn is still waiting to see if Morris can play after dislocating his shoulder in the same game nearly a fortnight ago. Reeves underwent a shoulder reconstruction last week to ensure he is ready for pre-season post Christmas. – Josh Gabelich
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Fraser Rosman
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Deakyn Smith
|Jaw
|Test
Early prognosis
The Demons are hopeful that McDonald could return to start their finals campaign, having progressed significantly in recent days. He's the only senior regular currently sidelined for the reigning premier. – Riley Beveridge
|Jackson Archer
|Hip
|Test
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Ben McKay
|Shoulder
|Test
|Will Phillips
|Illness
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|Season
|Tristan Xerri
|Shoulder
|Season
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are confident McKay will be fit to play the Crows this weekend, but he must get through main training on Wednesday. Archer should return at some level. Expect veteran Ben Cunnington to again play VFL, having pulled up sore on his comeback at reserves level last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|Tom Clurey
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|Season
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Season
Early prognosis
Clurey is scheduled for a clean-out of his right knee this week, repeating a procedure he underwent in March and ending his campaign. Jones re-injured his hamstring tendon against Collingwood, leading to surgery and an extended period of rehabilitation that will have him ready to start pre-season. Connor Rozee has been cleared of damage to his knee, while Todd Marshall will return after a period in health and safety protocols. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|Thomson Dow
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Shane Edwards
|General soreness
|Test
|Dylan Grimes
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Nick Vlastuin
|Ribs
|Test
Early prognosis
Vlastuin is listed as a "questionable" chance to play this weekend, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Tigers are cautious with their star interceptor. Edwards should be available for selection after a week off. – Sarah Black
|Jack Billings
|Back
|1 week
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Jade Gresham
|Knee
|Season
|Dan Hanneberry
|Ankle
|Test
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Daniel McKenzie
|Calf
|Test
|Paddy Ryder
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
Early prognosis
Hannebery has avoided a season ending ankle injury, but the veteran midfielder will need to prove his fitness ahead of Friday night after being substituted out of the loss to Geelong. Billings is still a week away following the back injury he suffered in the opening minutes of the win over West Coast in round 19. McKenzie is a chance to be available for the first time since he suffered a concussion against Brisbane in round 13. Ryder won’t play again this year unless St Kilda plays finals. – Josh Gabelich
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Colin O'Riordan
|Hip
|TBC
|Marc Sheather
|Ankle
|TBC
Early prognosis
The only setback at the weekend came in the VFL with Kennedy injuring his hamstring. It was the opposite side to the one he torn earlier in the season, but the retiring champion said he was still hopeful of playing a role in 2022. - Michael Whiting
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|Inactive
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Jai Culley
|Suspended
|Round 23
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Inactive
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|Season
|Tim Kelly
|Suspended
|Round 23
|Jeremy McGovern
|Ribs
|Season
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Shins
|Season
|Elliot Yeo
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
Early prognosis
Kelly will add to a growing unavailable list if his challenge at the Tribunal fails, joining Culley on the sidelines against Fremantle. Yeo and Petruccelle continue to train for an AFL return in round 23, but any risks are out of the question now. – Nathan Schmook
|Ryan Gardiner
|Calf
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Ankle
|Test
|Buku Khamis
|Concussion
|1 week
|Charlie Parker
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Anthony Scott
|Concussion
|Test
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|Season
Early prognosis
Gardner missed last week with a calf complaint but will have to prove his fitness at training to be passed available. Johannisen hurt his ankle in a tackle at training as well. Khamis received a head knock in the VFL and will be unavailable this week under concussion protocols. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list