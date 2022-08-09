THE LATEST on Nick Vlastuin, Matt Taberner, Dan Hanneberry and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 21.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Doedee  Shoulder/finger  Test
 Will Hamill  Concussion  TBC
 Andrew McPherson  Knee  Season
 Josh Rachele  Hip  TBC
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Season
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Rachele has battled recent hip issues and pulled up sore from his SANFL game. The Crows will take a cautious approach with Hamill in the final two weeks of the season. He has entered the concussion protocols after the most recent of a string of head knocks. –Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marcus Adams  Concussion  TBC
 Callum Ah Chee  Concussion  TBC
 Tom Berry  Shoulder  Season
 Carter Michael  Shoulder  Season
 Connor McFadyen  Knee  TBC
 Ely Smith  Hand  TBC
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Ah Chee will miss at least one week with concussion, but is available to play Melbourne on August 19 if he passes his tests over the coming week. Adams is in the same boat after a heavy knock to his ribs on Sunday turned into delayed concussion symptoms.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  2-3 weeks
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Patrick Cripps  Suspension  2 matches
 George Hewett  Back  2-3 weeks
 Josh Honey  Calf  1 week
 Matt Kennedy  Jaw  1 week
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Nic Newman  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Luke Parks  Foot  Season
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Liam Stocker  Concussion  Test
 Zac Williams  Calf  1-2 weeks
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose their captain Cripps to suspension until the end of the home and away season. Boyd and Hewett also won't return before finals, should they make it. Honey and Kennedy are still one week away, though Martin and Stocker should be fit this weekend. Williams is an outside chance to play in round 23.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Groin  TBC
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Brodie Grundy  Ankle  Season
 Will Hoskin-Elliott  Hip  TBC
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Brody Mihocek  Hip   Test
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Grundy will miss the remainder of the season after scans revealed a stress fracture in his ankle following his return game in the VFL. The dual All-Australian hadn’t played since Anzac Day due to a PCL injury, and will now watch on this September. Adams will need every day between now and Collingwood’s first final to overcome a groin injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Caldwell  Calf  1 week
 Nik Cox  Ankle  Season
 Dylan Shiel  Hamstring  1 week
 Devon Smith  Knee  Indefinite
 Tex Wanganeen  Foot  Season
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Given where the Bombers are at in their season, it would seem unlikely either Shiel or Caldwell will be risked against Port Adelaide on Sunday despite their soft tissue injuries being on the minor end of the scale. Fortunately for Essendon, there were no fresh injury concerns out of the loss to Greater Western Sydney. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Amiss  Kidney  Inactive
 Nat Fyfe  Hamstring  1 week
 Sebit Kuek  Calf  Test
 Sam Switkowski  Back  Test
 Matt Taberner  Calf  TBC
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Taberner is expected to miss the final two home-and-away matches with a "moderate grade" calf strain but return for the opening week of finals. Switkowski is on track to play his first game this week since round 13, training with the main group on Wednesday before a fitness test. Fyfe is targeting a round 23 return from a hamstring injury, having trained well in recent sessions. Kuek could play WAFL this week if he passes a fitness test. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jon Ceglar  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Patrick Dangerfield  Calf  Test
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Season
 Shannon Neale  Concussion  Test
 Gary Rohan  Concussion  Test
 Cooper Stephens  Hip  Test
 Cooper Whyte  Groin  Season
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Dangerfield has been cleared of a calf strain after being a late withdrawal ahead of Saturday night’s game against St Kilda and is set to be available for the game against Gold Coast. Joel Selwood and Mark Blicavs were managed on the weekend and expected to make the trip to Queensland. Rohan is a chance to return after exiting concussion protocols, while Ceglar was also a late change before suffering a concussion in the VFL. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Ballard  Knee  Season
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Joel Jeffrey  Knee  Season
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Wil Powell  Ankle  Season
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Season
 Lachie Weller  Knee  Season
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

No new issues for the Suns. Powell is out of his moonboot following surgery and is walking around the club again.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Angwin  Leg  Season
 Jarrod Brander  Hamstring  Season
 Jack Buckley  Knee  Season
 Finn Callaghan  Foot  TBC
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  Season
 Phil Davis  Hamstring   Season
 Matt de Boer  Concussion  TBC
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder  Season
 Matt Flynn  Ankle  Season
 Toby Greene  Thumb  Season
 Bobby Hill  Cancer treatment  Indefinite
 Connor Idun  Foot  Season
 James Peatling  Concussion  TBC
 Tim Taranto  Concussion  TBC
 Jacob Wehr  Calf  1-2 weeks
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

The list got a little longer this week with Greene requiring surgery following an accident in the warm-up for Saturday's win over Essendon. Taranto will miss at least another week after he reported delayed concussion symptoms following the round 19 match against Sydney. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachlan Bramble  Back  Season
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  Season
 Connor Downie  Hamstring  Season
 Sam Frost  Knee  Season
 Mitch Lewis  Knee  Test
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Season
 Josh Morris  Shoulder  TBC
 Ned Reeves  Shoulder  Season
 Chad Wingard  Hamstring  Season
 James Worpel  Shoulder  Season
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Lewis is a chance to return against Richmond on Sunday. The club will give the key forward every chance to play again in 2022 after he jarred his knee against St Kilda in round 20. Hawthorn is still waiting to see if Morris can play after dislocating his shoulder in the same game nearly a fortnight ago. Reeves underwent a shoulder reconstruction last week to ensure he is ready for pre-season post Christmas. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Andy Moniz-Wakefield  Groin  2-3 weeks
 Fraser Rosman  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Deakyn Smith  Jaw  Test
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are hopeful that McDonald could return to start their finals campaign, having progressed significantly in recent days. He's the only senior regular currently sidelined for the reigning premier.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jackson Archer  Hip  Test
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Ben McKay  Shoulder  Test
 Will Phillips  Illness  Season
 Jared Polec  Foot  Season
 Tristan Xerri  Shoulder  Season
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are confident McKay will be fit to play the Crows this weekend, but he must get through main training on Wednesday. Archer should return at some level. Expect veteran Ben Cunnington to again play VFL, having pulled up sore on his comeback at reserves level last weekend. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Clurey  Knee  Season
 Lachie Jones  Hamstring  Season
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  TBC
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Season
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Clurey is scheduled for a clean-out of his right knee this week, repeating a procedure he underwent in March and ending his campaign.  Jones re-injured his hamstring tendon against Collingwood, leading to surgery and an extended period of rehabilitation that will have him ready to start pre-season. Connor Rozee has been cleared of damage to his knee, while Todd Marshall will return after a period in health and safety protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Thomson Dow  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Shane Edwards  General soreness  Test
 Dylan Grimes  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Nick Vlastuin  Ribs  Test
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Vlastuin is listed as a "questionable" chance to play this weekend, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Tigers are cautious with their star interceptor. Edwards should be available for selection after a week off. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Billings  Back  1 week
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Jade Gresham  Knee  Season
 Dan Hanneberry  Ankle  Test
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Daniel McKenzie  Calf  Test
 Paddy Ryder  Calf  2-3 weeks
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Hannebery has avoided a season ending ankle injury, but the veteran midfielder will need to prove his fitness ahead of Friday night after being substituted out of the loss to Geelong. Billings is still a week away following the back injury he suffered in the opening minutes of the win over West Coast in round 19. McKenzie is a chance to be available for the first time since he suffered a concussion against Brisbane in round 13. Ryder won’t play again this year unless St Kilda plays finals. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  TBC
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Colin O'Riordan  Hip  TBC
 Marc Sheather  Ankle  TBC
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

The only setback at the weekend came in the VFL with Kennedy injuring his hamstring. It was the opposite side to the one he torn earlier in the season, but the retiring champion said he was still hopeful of playing a role in 2022. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  Inactive
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Jai Culley  Suspended  Round 23
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Inactive
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  Season
 Tim Kelly  Suspended  Round 23
 Jeremy McGovern  Ribs  Season
 Jack Petruccelle  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Dom Sheed  Shins  Season
 Elliot Yeo  Calf  1-2 weeks
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Kelly will add to a growing unavailable list if his challenge at the Tribunal fails, joining Culley on the sidelines against Fremantle. Yeo and Petruccelle continue to train for an AFL return in round 23, but any risks are out of the question now. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Gardiner  Calf  Test
 Jason Johannisen  Ankle  Test
 Buku Khamis  Concussion  1 week
 Charlie Parker  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Anthony Scott  Concussion  Test
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  Season
Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Gardner missed last week with a calf complaint but will have to prove his fitness at training to be passed available. Johannisen hurt his ankle in a tackle at training as well. Khamis received a head knock in the VFL and will be unavailable this week under concussion protocols. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 