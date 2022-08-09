THE LATEST on Nick Vlastuin, Matt Taberner, Dan Hanneberry and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 21.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Doedee Shoulder/finger Test Will Hamill Concussion TBC Andrew McPherson Knee Season Josh Rachele Hip TBC Paul Seedsman Concussion Season Rory Sloane Knee Season Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Rachele has battled recent hip issues and pulled up sore from his SANFL game. The Crows will take a cautious approach with Hamill in the final two weeks of the season. He has entered the concussion protocols after the most recent of a string of head knocks. –Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Adams Concussion TBC Callum Ah Chee Concussion TBC Tom Berry Shoulder Season Carter Michael Shoulder Season Connor McFadyen Knee TBC Ely Smith Hand TBC Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Ah Chee will miss at least one week with concussion, but is available to play Melbourne on August 19 if he passes his tests over the coming week. Adams is in the same boat after a heavy knock to his ribs on Sunday turned into delayed concussion symptoms. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Foot 2-3 weeks David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Hamstring 1-2 weeks Patrick Cripps Suspension 2 matches George Hewett Back 2-3 weeks Josh Honey Calf 1 week Matt Kennedy Jaw 1 week Jack Martin Calf Test Oscar McDonald Back Season Nic Newman Knee 2-3 weeks Luke Parks Foot Season Sam Philp Foot Season Liam Stocker Concussion Test Zac Williams Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose their captain Cripps to suspension until the end of the home and away season. Boyd and Hewett also won't return before finals, should they make it. Honey and Kennedy are still one week away, though Martin and Stocker should be fit this weekend. Williams is an outside chance to play in round 23. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Groin TBC Charlie Dean Foot Season Brodie Grundy Ankle Season Will Hoskin-Elliott Hip TBC Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Brody Mihocek Hip Test Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Grundy will miss the remainder of the season after scans revealed a stress fracture in his ankle following his return game in the VFL. The dual All-Australian hadn’t played since Anzac Day due to a PCL injury, and will now watch on this September. Adams will need every day between now and Collingwood’s first final to overcome a groin injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Calf 1 week Nik Cox Ankle Season Dylan Shiel Hamstring 1 week Devon Smith Knee Indefinite Tex Wanganeen Foot Season Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Given where the Bombers are at in their season, it would seem unlikely either Shiel or Caldwell will be risked against Port Adelaide on Sunday despite their soft tissue injuries being on the minor end of the scale. Fortunately for Essendon, there were no fresh injury concerns out of the loss to Greater Western Sydney. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Amiss Kidney Inactive Nat Fyfe Hamstring 1 week Sebit Kuek Calf Test Sam Switkowski Back Test Matt Taberner Calf TBC Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Taberner is expected to miss the final two home-and-away matches with a "moderate grade" calf strain but return for the opening week of finals. Switkowski is on track to play his first game this week since round 13, training with the main group on Wednesday before a fitness test. Fyfe is targeting a round 23 return from a hamstring injury, having trained well in recent sessions. Kuek could play WAFL this week if he passes a fitness test. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jon Ceglar Concussion 1-2 weeks Patrick Dangerfield Calf Test Flynn Kroeger Knee Season Shannon Neale Concussion Test Gary Rohan Concussion Test Cooper Stephens Hip Test Cooper Whyte Groin Season Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Dangerfield has been cleared of a calf strain after being a late withdrawal ahead of Saturday night’s game against St Kilda and is set to be available for the game against Gold Coast. Joel Selwood and Mark Blicavs were managed on the weekend and expected to make the trip to Queensland. Rohan is a chance to return after exiting concussion protocols, while Ceglar was also a late change before suffering a concussion in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Connor Budarick Knee Season Joel Jeffrey Knee Season Ben King Knee Season Wil Powell Ankle Season Bodhi Uwland Back Season Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

No new issues for the Suns. Powell is out of his moonboot following surgery and is walking around the club again. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Leg Season Jarrod Brander Hamstring Season Jack Buckley Knee Season Finn Callaghan Foot TBC Brent Daniels Hamstring Season Phil Davis Hamstring Season Matt de Boer Concussion TBC Josh Fahey Shoulder Season Matt Flynn Ankle Season Toby Greene Thumb Season Bobby Hill Cancer treatment Indefinite Connor Idun Foot Season James Peatling Concussion TBC Tim Taranto Concussion TBC Jacob Wehr Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

The list got a little longer this week with Greene requiring surgery following an accident in the warm-up for Saturday's win over Essendon. Taranto will miss at least another week after he reported delayed concussion symptoms following the round 19 match against Sydney. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachlan Bramble Back Season Tyler Brockman Shoulder Season Connor Downie Hamstring Season Sam Frost Knee Season Mitch Lewis Knee Test Seamus Mitchell Ankle Season Josh Morris Shoulder TBC Ned Reeves Shoulder Season Chad Wingard Hamstring Season James Worpel Shoulder Season Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Lewis is a chance to return against Richmond on Sunday. The club will give the key forward every chance to play again in 2022 after he jarred his knee against St Kilda in round 20. Hawthorn is still waiting to see if Morris can play after dislocating his shoulder in the same game nearly a fortnight ago. Reeves underwent a shoulder reconstruction last week to ensure he is ready for pre-season post Christmas. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom McDonald Ankle 3-5 weeks Andy Moniz-Wakefield Groin 2-3 weeks Fraser Rosman Hamstring 1-2 weeks Deakyn Smith Jaw Test Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are hopeful that McDonald could return to start their finals campaign, having progressed significantly in recent days. He's the only senior regular currently sidelined for the reigning premier. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hip Test Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Ben McKay Shoulder Test Will Phillips Illness Season Jared Polec Foot Season Tristan Xerri Shoulder Season Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are confident McKay will be fit to play the Crows this weekend, but he must get through main training on Wednesday. Archer should return at some level. Expect veteran Ben Cunnington to again play VFL, having pulled up sore on his comeback at reserves level last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Clurey Knee Season Lachie Jones Hamstring Season Scott Lycett Shoulder TBC Jake Pasini Knee Season Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Clurey is scheduled for a clean-out of his right knee this week, repeating a procedure he underwent in March and ending his campaign. Jones re-injured his hamstring tendon against Collingwood, leading to surgery and an extended period of rehabilitation that will have him ready to start pre-season. Connor Rozee has been cleared of damage to his knee, while Todd Marshall will return after a period in health and safety protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Thomson Dow Concussion 1-2 weeks Shane Edwards General soreness Test Dylan Grimes Hamstring 2-3 weeks Dustin Martin Hamstring 2-3 weeks Nick Vlastuin Ribs Test Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Vlastuin is listed as a "questionable" chance to play this weekend, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Tigers are cautious with their star interceptor. Edwards should be available for selection after a week off. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Billings Back 1 week Nick Coffield ACL Season Jade Gresham Knee Season Dan Hanneberry Ankle Test Jack Hayes Knee Season Daniel McKenzie Calf Test Paddy Ryder Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Hannebery has avoided a season ending ankle injury, but the veteran midfielder will need to prove his fitness ahead of Friday night after being substituted out of the loss to Geelong. Billings is still a week away following the back injury he suffered in the opening minutes of the win over West Coast in round 19. McKenzie is a chance to be available for the first time since he suffered a concussion against Brisbane in round 13. Ryder won’t play again this year unless St Kilda plays finals. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Kennedy Hamstring TBC Sam Naismith Knee Season Colin O'Riordan Hip TBC Marc Sheather Ankle TBC Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

The only setback at the weekend came in the VFL with Kennedy injuring his hamstring. It was the opposite side to the one he torn earlier in the season, but the retiring champion said he was still hopeful of playing a role in 2022. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot Inactive Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Jai Culley Suspended Round 23 Luke Edwards Groin Inactive Tom Joyce Ankle Season Tim Kelly Suspended Round 23 Jeremy McGovern Ribs Season Jack Petruccelle Hamstring 1-2 weeks Dom Sheed Shins Season Elliot Yeo Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Kelly will add to a growing unavailable list if his challenge at the Tribunal fails, joining Culley on the sidelines against Fremantle. Yeo and Petruccelle continue to train for an AFL return in round 23, but any risks are out of the question now. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Gardiner Calf Test Jason Johannisen Ankle Test Buku Khamis Concussion 1 week Charlie Parker Hamstring 1-2 weeks Anthony Scott Concussion Test Mitch Wallis Foot Season Updated: August 9, 2022

Early prognosis

Gardner missed last week with a calf complaint but will have to prove his fitness at training to be passed available. Johannisen hurt his ankle in a tackle at training as well. Khamis received a head knock in the VFL and will be unavailable this week under concussion protocols. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list