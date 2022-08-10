Collingwood's Brodie Grundy against Essendon at the MCG on Anzac Day in April 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE coach Simon Goodwin will continue to play two frontline ruckmen beyond this season but has declined to confirm whether that plan could involve Brodie Grundy.

The Demons' hierarchy has reportedly met with Collingwood's Grundy, who has five years to run on a massive contract with the Pies, with a view to recruiting the 28-year-old as a potential replacement for Luke Jackson.

Jackson is reportedly weighing up his own future, with offers on the table from both Melbourne and Fremantle, with the Dockers keen to lure the young star back to his home state.

Goodwin was quizzed on the move for Grundy on Wednesday but would not comment on meeting the two-time All-Australian ruckman, who has been sidelined by knee and ankle injuries since round six.

But Goodwin is eager to continuing partnering captain Max Gawn with another frontline ruckman and said he is working on contingency plans to cope with the possible loss of Jackson.

The two-ruck plan was crucial in delivering a drought-breaking premiership last year and has helped put the third-placed Demons on track for another shot at the flag this year.

"If you look at what's been happening, this year, especially in the last month, Luke Jackson's been able to play in the ruck for us and you can see Max Gawn's having a big impact for us forward of centre," Goodwin said.

"Gawny's looking more and more dangerous as a forward and it's something that we've liked in the last three or four weeks, and it's something that we'll continue to pursue.

"So two rucks is something, with the right mix, that will work for us."

Melbourne's Max Gawn and Luke Jackson before their Round 20 match against Fremantle in Perth. Picture: AFL Photos

Goodwin, Gawn and Melbourne football boss Alan Richardson reportedly met with Grundy in recent days.

The 177-game ruckman, who was selected alongside Gawn in the 2018 and 2019 All-Australian teams, signed a lucrative seven-year contract with Collingwood in early 2020.

"I'm not going to speculate and talk about players from opposition clubs. It's something that we don't do," Goodwin said.

"Clearly in our industry people are going around looking at how they can potentially improve their lists in the years going forward but to be honest, that's not my focus at the moment.

"My focus is purely on (the game against) Carlton this week and how we play our best footy and how we continue to build our current season."

Melbourne will give Jackson time to make a decision on his playing future but are already preparing for the 20-year-old's possible departure.

"You've got contingency plans for a whole range of things that sit within your environment, whether that be staff, whether that be players or whether that be a whole range of things," Goodwin said.

"We've spoken about Luke a lot and we're going to give him the most amount of time for him to make his decision.

"We don't know what that decision is at the moment.

"We'll continue to build contingencies, we'll continue to work with Luke in giving him the best environment possible to want to stay here and Luke will make that decision when the time is right."