Ben McEvoy is chaired off after his 250th game during the R21 clash between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium on August 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN skipper Ben McEvoy will retire at the end of the season after 15 years in the AFL.

The 33-year-old was able to recover from a broken neck this season to play again, running out for his 250th game last round against Gold Coast, but said it was the right time to step away.

McEvoy spent more than 14 weeks on the sidelines in rehabilitation after the horror training injury before returning to play in July.

Such courage made the ruckman a fan favourite at the Hawks and also St Kilda, where he started his AFL career after being drafted with pick No.9 in 2007.

"I have an enormous amount to be grateful for across my whole journey," McEvoy said in a statement.

Ben McEvoy with the premiership medallion after the 2014 Grand Final between Hawthorn and Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

"Football can be a selfish existence at times, and I am incredibly thankful for the unconditional support I have had from my family.

"I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, fitness staff, volunteers, and supporters, who have all contributed to me being able to perform at my best.

"I feel very privileged to have played out the career I have and still pinch myself as to how fortunate I have been."

McEvoy will leave the game a dual-premiership player, having played in Hawthorn’s 2014 and 2015 Grand Final wins.

Ben McEvoy at Hawthorn training at Waverley Park on April 27, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Head of Football Rob McCartney praised McEvoy for his "enormous contribution" to the club over nine years.

"A premiership player in 2014 and 2015, Ben's ability to be among our most consistent performers across the journey has been quite remarkable," he said.

"He will be remembered as a player who had a strong desire to compete.

"More importantly, Ben has always been totally selfless in nature, always willing to put the team in front of any individual benefit.

"I have no doubt through deeds and actions Ben has left the No.7 in a better place than when he received it.

"He will be remembered among Hawthorn’s greats, and we look forward to celebrating his final two games in the brown and gold."