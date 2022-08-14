State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday August 13, 5.30pm ACST

Adelaide midfielder Matt Crouch has continued to dominate in the SANFL, picking up 30 touches in its big win over Central District on Saturday night.

Crouch, who has played just one game in the AFL since round 14 amid speculation he'll seek a trade at season's end, dominated in midfield along with Jackson Hately (31 disposals, eight tackles and a goal) and Lachlan Sholl (26 possessions) as Adelaide won by 55 points.

It's the sixth time in seven SANFL games this season that Crouch has picked up 30 or more possessions.

Key forward Elliott Himmelberg, who was dropped from the senior Crows side during the week, led all players on the ground with 10 marks to go with his 22 disposals, while fellow tall Billy Frampton finished with 23 possessions and five marks.

Lachlan Gollant (five) and Tariek Newchurch (three) were the only multiple goalkickers for Adelaide.

Other AFL-listed players on show included Kieran Strachan (45 hitouts, 20 disposals and a goal) and Fischer McAsey (1.3 from nine touches).

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Brisbane at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Saturday August 13, 11.05am AEST

Potential No.1 draft pick Will Ashcroft has dominated in Brisbane's 25-point win over Sandringham.

Ashcroft picked up a game-high 29 disposals, had six clearances and booted a goal in the victory that sends the Lions into second spot on the ladder.

Ashcroft is the son of former Brisbane star and triple premiership player Marcus, and has nominated as a father-son pick for the Lions.

Young forward Kai Lohmann kicked an equal game-high three goals to go with his 24 disposals and four marks.

Tom Fullarton (14 disposals) and Henry Smith (13 disposals) both booted three majors for the winners.

Deven Robertson (23 disposals, seven tackles) was also impressive.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Carlton at Casey Fields, Sunday August 14, 12pm AEST

After watching on from the bench as Carlton’s medi-sub on Saturday night, Paddy Dow racked up 34 possessions at VFL level on Sunday.

The Blues managed just five goals in the 16-point defeat, with Tom De Koning and Lachie Fogarty each contributing one major. De Koning, who was demoted after 19 games at AFL level, finished with 14 disposals and 18 hitouts, while Fogarty had 18 and laid a game-high 13 tackles.

Jack Carroll (22 touches and nine tackles), Will Hayes (19 possessions and six tackles) and Sam Durdin (15 disposals) were among the Blues best players.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, Sunday August 14, 11.35am AEST

Finlay Macrae was Collingwood's best in a narrow three-point loss to Sydney.

The 20-year-old midfielder had team-highs for disposals (30) and clearances (nine) as well as slotting two goals.

Fin put in a shift today.

After kicking five goals straight last week Jack Madgen was off-line in front of goals with 0.3 from 15 disposals and seven marks.

Trey Ruscoe was strong with 23 touches and Caleb Poulter got the ball 20 times.

Aiden Begg didn't dominate in the ruck but his 13 disposals included an impressive nine clearances.

Oliver Henry was quiet with eight touches.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Werribee at Windy Hill, Sunday August 14, 12.05pm AEST

Jye Menzie was the hero as Essendon claimed a five-point win over Werribee at Windy Hill on Sunday.

Menzie, taken in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, kicked the winning goal – his second of the game – to go with 20 disposals.

Brayden Ham was busy with 27 touches, while Andrew Phillips dominated in the ruck with 46 hitouts to go with his 11 disposals and six clearances.

The Bombers made some positional changes as veteran Michael Hurley returned to defence and had 14 disposals and eight marks, while Zach Reid played forward and finished with 16 touches, seven marks and a goal.

Aaron Francis (18 disposals and 10 marks), Patrick Voss (15 and two goals), Tom Cutler (15 and one goal) and Alec Waterman (12 and one goal) were solid contributors.

Father-son prospect Alwyn Davey jnr kicked a sensational snap and had seven disposals, while Harrison Jones booted an important final-quarter goal as he finished with nine disposals.

Alwyn Davey Jnr has officially arrived



The Father-son prospect kicks an absolute ripper on debut!



The Father-son prospect kicks an absolute ripper on debut!

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v South Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday August 13, 2.10pm AWST

Peel made it three wins on the bounce after a hard-fought 14-point victory over South Fremantle.

The Thunder are now in the top six, percentage clear of seventh-placed Swan Districts.

Jye Amiss and Travis Colyer were in the action up forward, finishing with two goals each.

Ruckman Lloyd Meek dominated with 40 hitouts, along with 22 disposals, four tackles and five marks.

Midfielder Connor Blakely had a game-high 31 disposals, while Mitch Crowden (28 disposals) and Neil Erasmus (20 disposals) were also strong contributors.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Geelong at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday August 13, 2.05pm AEST

It was a tough day at the office for Geelong, outclassed by Box Hill to go down by 43 points.

NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft pick-up Zane Williams was busy, finishing with a team-high 25 touches and nine marks.

Young key forward Shannon Neale kicked two goals and had seven hitouts in another strong performance.

Ruckman Toby Conway led the way in the middle with 18 hitouts and three clearances.

Nick Stevens (20 disposals), Shaun Higgins (19 disposals), and Quinton Narkle (18 disposals, seven clearances) were also among the action.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Southport at Metricon Stadium, Saturday August 13, 12.35pm AEST

The often-overlooked Brayden Fiorini was massive in the Suns' nine-point win over local rival Southport on Saturday, picking up a 'triple double' with 17 clearances, 14 tackles and 32 disposals along with two goals.

Jack Bowes had an impressive seven clearances, six tackles and 18 touches, while former Cat Charlie Constable laid nine tackles and gathered 20 disposals.

Goals came from Josh Corbett (four), Chris Burgess (three) and Alex Sexton (three goals and 15 disposals).

Rookie ruckman Ned Moyle dominated at ball-ups with 43 hitouts and five clearances of his own, while mid-season draftee Oskar Faulkhead may have had a modest 11 touches but did plenty of grunt work with four clearances and five tackles.

Other senior-listed Suns included Rory Atkins (16 disposals, seven tackles), Jez McLennan (eight and five) and Oleg Markov (11 disposals).

Our @VFL boys get the win over Southport!!



?? 14.10.94

? 12.13.85

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Geelong at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday August 13, 2.05pm AEST

Hawks big man Max Lynch collected 14 disposals and four clearances to go with his 22 hitouts in Box Hill's dominant 43-point victory over Geelong.

After being omitted from the senior side this week, Sam Butler collected 11 disposals and kicked one goal.

Young forward Jack Saunders had 24 disposals and 11 marks along with one goal, and midfielder Ned Long had 16 touches. Daniel Howe was impressive with 26 disposals and four tackles.

VFL-listed former Bulldog Fergus Greene booted five goals, with a further nine individual goalkickers rounding out the strong team performance.

The run and dare from Jack Saunders sets up a scintillating goal from Max Lynch! ?



Stream today's #VFL action: https://t.co/3V9lTlahLk pic.twitter.com/DcvfCSDpkj — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 13, 2022

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Carlton at Casey Fields, Sunday August 14, 12pm AEST

James Harmes, who was the medi-sub for Melbourne's AFL team on Saturday night, led the way for the Demons in their 16-point win against Carlton at Casey Fields on Sunday. Harmes tallied 35 possessions and laid seven tackles.

Oskar Baker won 24 touches, while Sam Weideman had 23 but failed to kick a goal.

Jake Bowey (23 disposals and a goal), Adam Tomlinson (21 possessions) and former Saint Luke Dunstan (14 and seven tackles) were all valuable contributors.

Taj Woewodin (16 touches), the son of Melbourne's 2000 Brownlow Medallist, continues to show great promise.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v North Melbourne at Piranha Park, Saturday August 13, 12.35pm AEST

The Kangaroos enjoyed a 58-point win over Coburg with Tarryn Thomas leading the way.

Missing from the senior team since round 15, Thomas excelled again at state league level with 29 disposals and three goals.

Dumped No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis made his own statement, also finishing with 29 touches of which nine were clearances.

Jack Mahony kicked four goals from 16 disposals and Charlie Comben slotted three from nine possessions while also helping out in the ruck.

Last year's top mid-season draft pick Jacob Edwards was handy with 13 disposals and five clearances.

Journeyman defender Josh Walker took 10 marks and gathered 19 disposals, Josh Goater also had 19 touches, Flynn Perez picked up 26, Aiden Bonar gathered 21 and Kyron Hayden had a team-high seven tackles.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Flinders University Stadium, Sunday August 14, 2.05pm ACST

Sam Mayes was the star for Port, with the veteran of 121 AFL games tallying a game-high 34 disposals as well as six tackles, five clearances and a goal in the Power’s nine-point loss against the Panthers.

Defender Trent McKenzie, who was dumped after Port's Round 21 loss to Richmond, was busy with 22 touches, while Martin Frederick had 21.

Rookie Taj Schofield kicked one goal from 18 possessions, Hugh Jackson gathered 15 disposals, and Sam Skinner had 13.

Brynn Teakle responded to his omission from the Power's AFL side with 13 touches and a goal.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Brisbane at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Saturday August 13, 11.05am AEST

A 40-hitout masterclass from Tom Campbell wasn't enough to get Sandringham over the line with the Zebras going down to the Lions by 25 points.

Campbell was a standout, recording 20 disposals and 12 clearances to go with his ruck domination.

Ryan Byrnes had 25 disposals, seven tackles and six marks, Jack Bytel finished with 27 disposals, 13 clearances and seven tackles.

Dean Kent booted three majors in the loss, while VFL-listed player Oliver Lowe led the way with four majors.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, Sunday August 14, 11.35am AEST

With Sydney's AFL side preparing for a strong finals campaign there were plenty of senior players making sure they're in the promotion frame with impressive VFL performances.

Ruckman Peter Ladhams was as good as any in the Swans' three-point win over the Magpies, finishing with 30 disposals, 28 hitouts, 12 marks and seven clearances.

After a round one AFL debut, teenager Angus Sheldrick will have put his name back in John Longmire’s mind with 30 disposals, nine clearances and seven tackles, while Lewis Taylor was also good with 29, six and six along with a goal.

Mid-season draftee Hugo Hall-Kahan impressed with 26 possessions and 14 marks.

Harry Cunningham also had 14 marks to go with 25 possessions, Will Gould got the ball 23 times and James Bell finished with 18 touches, four clearances and five tackles.

Sam Wicks (20 disposals, seven tackles) and Joel Amartey (16 disposals, nine marks) kicked two goals each, while key forward Hayden McLean kicked one.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v West Coast at Steel Blue Oval, Saturday August 13, 2.10pm AWST

It was a day to forget for West Coast after it suffered an 85-point defeat to Swan Districts.

Defender Alex Witherden was kept busy with the onslaught and finished with 26 disposals and four marks, while Isiah Winder had a team-high 30 touches.

Bailey Williams battled hard in the middle, finishing with 26 hitouts as well as 22 dispoals.

The Eagles booted a solitary goal for the match, thanks to Logan Young.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match