Jaidyn Stephenson in action during the R18 clash between North Melbourne and Richmond at Marvel Stadium on July 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S PRELIMINARY finals weekend and for those who are still alive, and even those who are still fighting on … there is plenty of news to be on top of heading into round 22.

The biggest news is that after four-and-a-half hours at the AFL Appeals Board, Patrick Cripps (MID, $809,000) is free to play. Cripps was owned by over 35 per cent of the competition who celebrated last night when the Carlton star was giving the all-clear to play this Saturday night.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Mitch Duncan (MID/DEF, $782,000) has been managed as the Cats travel north to play Gold Coast. A rest was always on the cards for the Geelong star who now has 13 per cent of coaches looking for a suitable replacement.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 22 Calvin has lost Mitch Duncan this week while Roy and Warnie are offloading Braydon Preuss.

>> Check the latest Fantasy scores LIVE in the AFL Live Official App

AFL Fantasy Grand Final Party

Join The Traders for a Grand Final Party at London Tavern Hotel, Richmond on Saturday, August 20. Roy, Calvin and Warnie will get you prepped for the Fantasy Grand Final in round 23 with some insight and fun before taking in the afternoon games of footy.

Cheer on every +12 (mark, kick and goal) with your league mates. Doors open at 12pm, The Traders will be talking Fantasy from 1pm in the lead up the first bounce at 1:45pm.

Click here to RSVP on Facebook for this FREE event.

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for round 22.

Sam Docherty (DEF, $865,000) – Recent scores of 101, 119 and 109 means that Docherty is running hot and this match-up is instant reward based on his last three scores against Melbourne of 101, 110 and 152.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dashing Docherty dominates off half-back Sam Docherty provided plenty of run in the win for Carlton with 33 disposals and over 700 metres gained

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $854,000) – The ship hasn't completely sailed for Marshall and now is the time to get on board. He has averaged 130 over the past three weeks rucking solo and will be great again.

Jaidyn Stephenson (MID/FWD, $626,000) – I know what you're thinking but hear me out … Stephenson has scored 114 and 112 in his past two games in a new defensive role. That's all I'm saying.

Dayne Zorko (DEF/MID, $600,000) – Still cheap and is now coming off scores of 94 and 97. Zorko is the perfect little downgrade option if you need a little extra cash.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Live Teams Show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au, the AFL Live Official App and the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $790,000) – 4.8k

– 4.8k Max Gawn (RUC, $806,000) – 4.5k

– 4.5k Will Kelly (DEF/FWD, $191,000) – 3.2k

– 3.2k Clayton Oliver (MID, $892,000) – 2.9k

– 2.9k Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $854,000) – 2.4k

After scoring 152, 87 and 133, Max Gawn (RUC, $806,000) is back as a wanted man. His form has been elite as he sets himself up for a big finals campaign. His teammate Clayton Oliver (MID, $892,000) has also caught the eye of many after his 139 last week. He plays the Blues on Saturday night and has scored 110, 125 and 116 against them in his last three.

Most traded out

Mitch Duncan (MID/FWD, $782,000) – 6.2k

– 6.2k Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $769,000) – 5.8k

– 5.8k Patrick Cripps (MID, $809,000) – 5k

– 5k Braydon Preuss (RUC, $629,000) – 4k

– 4k Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $671,000) – 3.2k

The ride is officially over as Braydon Preuss (RUC, $629,000) is out of the Giants' line-up. The big ruckman has been listed as injured and if you have lasted this long with 'Juicy Preussy' … it's now time to trade. Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $671,000) is another name that has made his way to the chopping block and rightfully so after his score of 52 (against Max Gawn). Brodie Grundy has been ruled out for the rest of the season though, so maybe you could hold him and give him one more chance against the Swans on Sunday afternoon.

For those 5k coaches who have traded Patrick Cripps (MID, $809,000) … you'd better reverse that right now!

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Rory Laird v North Melbourne

Nine scores over 120+ in a row is an amazing achievement … let's make it 10. Laird loves playing the Kangaroos, a team he has scored 140, 90, 101, 115 and 138 against in his last five. This could be huge!

No.2 – Callum Mills v Collingwood

Match-up, match-up, match-up! As we know, Collingwood gives up the most points to midfielders in recent weeks and last week we saw Oliver (139) and Petracca (120) score with ease against them. Mills will do the same.

No.3 – Jack Steele v Brisbane

Ignore his 92 last week … Geelong in Geelong was always going to be tough. Focus on the fact that prior to that game he had scored over 100+ seven games straight. He also had 138 against the Lions last year.

No.4 – Andrew Brayshaw v West Coast

Recently against the Eagles we have seen some big scores and there is no reason why Brayshaw won't be cashing in against them on Saturday night. Coming off 109 and 137, this guy is a beast.

No.5 – Sam Docherty v Melbourne

Melbourne has given up the most uncontested marks this year and Docherty will love it. He has scored 106, 110 and 152 in his past three against the Demons and has some good form of his own averaging 109 in his past three games.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.