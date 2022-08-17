CARLTON remains confident midfielder Adam Cerra will be fit for Sunday's mini elimination final against arch rivals Collingwood, despite training away from the main group on Wednesday.

Cerra was a late withdrawal from last week's narrow defeat to Melbourne, failing a fitness test on the MCG in the hours leading up to the game after dealing with adductor tightness.

He was then restricted to light duties on Wednesday morning in the team's first main session of the week, but club officials are still hopeful he will resume full loads in the coming days and take his place for the blockbuster clash on Sunday.

Cerra took part in handball drills alongside other players in the team's rehab group before jogging laps around Ikon Park with members of the club's fitness team for the rest of the session.

Sam Docherty and key defender Jacob Weitering were among a handful of players to also train away from the main group on Wednesday, although neither is considered in doubt for this weekend's game.

Zac Williams trained with the main group as he continues his bid to make a surprise return against the Magpies despite having not featured at any level for more than three months due to a calf injury.

The running half-back suffered a high-grade calf issue in May, but has long been scheduled to return in round 23, where he remains a strong chance to slot straight back into the senior side.

George Hewett also continued his return from an ongoing back problem, training fully with the main group for a second successive week. While the onballer is almost certain to miss Sunday's game, he could play finals if the Blues qualify.

An additional week's rest courtesy of the pre-finals bye is considered crucial to Hewett's hopes of playing again this season, with the star contested ball and clearance winner missing Carlton's past four matches with his back injury.

Carlton must beat Collingwood on Sunday to guarantee its place in the top eight. If they lose, Michael Voss' team will be forced to rely on results elsewhere going their way – including Hawthorn beating the Western Bulldogs and Sydney beating St Kilda – to play finals.

The Blues have endured a spate of injury issues in recent weeks, with an absence of full-time midfielders forcing Docherty and Will Setterfield to play extended minutes onball last Saturday night for the first time this season.

Jordan Boyd (foot) and Nic Newman (knee) are also a chance to return should Carlton qualify for September action, but Matt Kennedy (foot), Oscar McDonald (back), Luke Parks (foot), Sam Philp (foot) have already been ruled out for the rest of the year.