IT'S A divisive point among fans but Sydney star Callum Mills has hailed the benefit of the AFL's pre-finals bye for the Swans as it's afforded gun forward Tom Papley the chance to feature in Friday night's qualifying final against Melbourne.

The Swans' hopes of winning their first final since 2017 have been boosted by the availability of the forward, who would have been ruled out without the week's rest after he was subbed out against St Kilda in the final game of the home and away season due to concussion.

"It's good for us, it helps with 'Paps' coming back so that was a huge bonus. If you ask 'Paps' he's the biggest fan in the world of it so we're pretty lucky in that instance," Mills said.

The Swans played in their first AFLW clash on Saturday, with the men's side offering a guard of honour for the team before it ran on the ground, and co-captain Mills says the group is loving having a side to barrack for.

The Swans enter the field ahead of their round one, S7 match against St Kilda on August 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Absolutely. A few of the boys are talking now and saying it's good to have a team to support again. Once you get drafted you don't really have a team because you're playing in it, now to have the girls it's pretty awesome," he said.

As they watched their women's side in action, finals football will have been at the forefront of their minds.

Aside from Luke Parker, Dane Rampe and Lance Franklin, there aren't many in the Swans setup with positive finals records with Mills himself only winning one of the four finals he's played in.

The Swans have been knocked out at the elimination final stage in their past two finals forays by rival Greater Western Sydney, including last year, but 25-year-old Mills says there's a very different feeling this time around.

Chad Warner and Callum Mills celebrate Sydney's win over Richmond in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're in our own beds which is a bit different to last year. We're not in a hub. The situation is just completely different," he said.

"We were pretty bummed about it but to have the experience of last year, everyone's pretty hungry going into this week."

"You have it in the back of your mind, it's not something you talk about but the reality is you want to win finals and we're really keen on that and we're going to give it our all," he continued.

The midfield beast has enjoyed his best season of AFL football, culminating in his first Therabody AFL All-Australian selection alongside fellow academy product Isaac Heeney.

Callum Mills and Touk Miller look on after being selected in the All-Australian team on August 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Among Mills' many stellar performances in 2022 was a 26-disposal, 10-tackle effort against Melbourne at the MCG in round 12 that led to a memorable 12-point win for the Swans.

"It was a fair while ago now. Melbourne have been playing fairly good footy the last month, so it's hard to say. We like playing at the MCG so we're keen to get down there and have a crack against Melbourne, they're a seriously quality side with experience in September," Mills said.

"It's going to be contested, hard footy," he added.

He was an unlikely inclusion anyway but with ruckman Peter Ladhams suspended in the VFL, the Swans are set to go into September off the back of seven straight wins and with an unchanged team for a third straight week.

"It definitely helps but the brand of footy you play is the thing first and foremost that makes you feel confident. We have belief in our whole list to come in and play the system and play the role," Mills said.