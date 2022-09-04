Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

A DRAFT smokey has risen into top-30 considerations.

Tune into this week's Road to the Draft podcast, with hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards, for the latest on an emerging son-of-a-gun who has pushed into the early reckoning for recruiters.

The team also go into detail on Cal's top-30 Phantom Form Guide and who nearly made the list and the latest on the potential candidates at the top of the draft.

CAL TWOMEY'S PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Top draft prospects' August ranking



Plus, Gippsland Power prospect and potential top-10 pick Bailey Humphrey joins the show to discuss his season and form since coming back from injury and the clubs who are keeping an eye on his campaign.

This week's episode guide…

1:05 – Cal explains his top-three selections in the Phantom Form Guide and why clubs could be deciding between two talented prospects.



5:00 – What's behind the rise of some of the top-10 talents and could their ascents continue before November's draft?

10:50 – The latest on possible bids for father-son prospects at Essendon, Brisbane and Adelaide.



13:45 – What will an ACL injury mean for a gun forward's draft position?

18:00 – The son of a gun who is rising up draft boards.

19:30 – Bailey Humphrey joins the show to chat about his development this year and draft hopes.



21:00 – Humphrey talks about his knee injury and watching the championships from the sidelines.

24:30 – The star Blue that Humphrey likes to watch and mould his game on.



31:00 – The 17-year-old discusses his inspiration in making it to the top level.