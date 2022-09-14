THE ROLE of ruckman/big-bodied midfielder is not one that could be sold to many players, but it's a hybrid position Fremantle is confident Luke Jackson could play from 2023 in harmony with No.1 big man Sean Darcy.

It is a vision for Jackson that is different to how his future would look at West Coast, where he would be expected to eventually take over from dual club champion Nic Naitanui and play almost entirely as a frontline ruckman.

With Jackson having confirmed his intention to leave Melbourne and return home to Perth, many expect he would play a forward/ruck role if he joins the Dockers, given the looming exits of both Rory Lobb and Griffin Logue.

However, the 199cm Jackson is athletically gifted and it could be argued he is more suited to a hybrid midfield role than a key forward position, having kicked just 11 goals in 22 games this season.

Utilising Jackson as a midfielder who pinch hits in the ruck would also suit Fremantle's list needs, given Darcy's strength as a No.1 ruckman who can grind his opponents into the ground over a long period.

Jackson wows with stunning ruck action Luke Jackson gets the Melbourne faithful roaring after this dazzling goal out of the ruck contest

However, Darcy shouldered a big load in 2022 and there is a sense that playing 80-85 per cent game time largely in the ruck was too much for him, and more support would prevent him burning out.

That support could come from Jackson, who could pinch hit as a ruckman when Darcy needs a break, and use his athleticism and strength around the ground whenever Darcy takes the hitouts.

It could lead to the unusual sight of Darcy (as a 203cm ruck) and Jackson (as a 199cm midfielder) standing alongside each other in a centre bounce.

Jackson formally notified the Demons on Tuesday that he would seek a trade home to Western Australia, with the Demons saying they will "work with West Coast and Fremantle to secure a trade".

Luke Jackson in action during Melbourne's clash with Fremantle in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles have spoken with Jackson's management and maintain they have the salary cap space to accommodate the 20-year-old, but there remains significant scepticism in the industry that their interest in the premiership ruckman will lead anywhere.

Still, the Demons' preference for West Coast to be involved in trade talks is obvious, with a two-horse race between the WA clubs sure to drive up Jackson's trade value.

The Eagles' willingness to be involved is also obvious, keeping the slim chance alive that Jackson's preference could change but also making the Dockers work hard for their prized target, both financially and at the trade table.

West Coast's superior draft hand this year, with picks No.2 – which it will need AFL permission to trade – No.20 and No.26, puts it in the stronger bargaining position with Melbourne.

The Eagles do not appear to have the ability to match Fremantle's lucrative, long-term offer to Jackson, however, putting it in a weaker bargaining position with the player himself.

While West Coast is showing no intent to spend a long time rebuilding, it would also be reasonable for Jackson to expect better prospects of short-term success with Fremantle.

Lobb is expected to request a trade to the Western Bulldogs on Wednesday, while Logue and midfielder Blake Acres also appear set on lodging trade requests with the Dockers as soon as this week.

The salary cap space being created by their departures will be critical in landing Jackson, but it also leads to questions about how the Dockers will cover at least three important players next season.

On the wing that Acres has occupied expertly in a career-best season, the Dockers would expect more improvement from Nathan O'Driscoll and bank on the emergence of Matthew Johnson, who slid surprising to pick No.21 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft.

Liam Henry, who is also exploring his options but appears more likely to have suitors next year when out of contract, is another player who has been trialled up the ground and played just seven games this season.

Henry has been encouraged to target a wing role, but the Dockers are also attempting to secure WA product Jeremy Sharp as a wingman from Gold Coast.

In attack, this year's leading goalkicker Lobb shapes as the hardest player to replace while impressive teenager Jye Amiss finds his place at AFL level and Matt Taberner works to get his body right after another interrupted season.

It is why the natural assumption is that Jackson would join the Dockers as a forward/ruck, providing a tall option up forward and support to Darcy in the centre square when needed.

He could well end up playing that role, but the Dockers' vision instead looks to be having him line-up as a big-bodied midfielder, providing a different kind of support for Darcy.