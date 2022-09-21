The AFL has announced the umpiring panel for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final between the Geelong Cats and the Sydney Swans, to be played at the MCG this Saturday.
Matt Stevic, Brendan Hosking and Simon Meredith have been selected as the field umpires with Hayden Gavine named as the emergency.
The 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final will see Stevic officiate his tenth Toyota AFL Grand Final and Meredith will officiate his eighth. It is Hosking and Gavine's first ever AFL Grand Final.
Boundary umpire Michael Marantelli (five AFL Grand Finals) will be joined by Christopher Gordon (five AFL Grand Finals) and Matthew Konetschka (four AFL Grand Finals). Emergency boundary umpire Ben McDonald will officiate in his first ever Toyota AFL Grand Final.
The goal umpires will be Matthew Dervan (one AFL Grand Final) and Sam Walsh. Dylan Benwell has been named as the emergency goal umpire.
AFL Head of Umpiring Dan Richardson congratulated each umpire after their selection was finalised.
"Matt, Brendan and Simon have done an exceptional job umpiring throughout the 2022 season and the honour of officiating the Toyota AFL Grand Final is well and truly deserved," Mr. Richardson said.
"This strikes a great balance between years of umpiring experience and also new talent officiating the biggest game of the year.
"I also want to take this opportunity to congratulate each boundary and goal umpire selected for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final and thank each and every umpire who officiated this season – their professionalism and dedication is unmatched."
AFL Umpires Head Coach Michael Jennings said he was proud of every umpire on the AFL list and congratulated those appointed to the biggest game of the season.
"I want to thank every umpire who has participated in officiating a game this season, and their families – without their commitment and support the game wouldn't be possible," Mr. Jennings said.
"The umpires selected in the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final are the best in the industry and are very deserving of this privilege – congratulations to all of them and I wish them the very best for Saturday," Mr Jennings said.
Please see below the career statistics of each umpire appointed to the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final, including the boundary and goal umpires.
Field Umpires:
Matt Stevic
Debut: 2004
Games: 450
Finals: 52
Grand Finals: 9 – 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021
All Australian: 8 – 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021
Brendan Hosking
Debut: 2012
Games: 210
Finals: 5
First AFL Grand Final
Simon Meredith
Debut: 2004
Games: 440
Finals: 42
Grand Finals: 7 – 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021
All Australian: 1 – 2022
Emergency
Hayden Gavine
Debut: 2007
Games: 116
Finals: 4
First AFL Grand Final
Boundary Umpires:
Ben Macdonald
Games: 123
Finals: 6
First AFL Grand Final
Michael Marantelli
Games: 285
Finals: 30
Grand Finals: 5
Christopher Gordon
Games: 324
Finals: 34
Grand Finals: 5
Matthew Konetschka
Games: 238
Finals: 28
Grand Finals: 4
Emergency:
Matt Tomkins
Games: 257
Finals: 29
Grand Finals: 4
Goal Umpires:
Matthew Dervan
Games: 138
Finals: 17
Grand Finals: 1
Sam Walsh
Games: 90
Finals: 6
First AFL Grand Final
Emergency:
Dylan Benwell
Games: 91
Finals: 4
First AFL Grand Final
Additional Match Day Officials:
Timekeepers: Eliza Broadbent, Tony Costanzo and Stan Pettett (emergency)
Interchange Stewards: Carli Harris and Joel Kearney
Shot Clock Operator: Travis Perry
Umpire Trainers: Steve Dillon, Phil Lilley and Nicky Noble
Ball Stewards: Aimee Dervan and Jack Forer