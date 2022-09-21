The AFL has announced the umpiring panel for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final between the Geelong Cats and the Sydney Swans, to be played at the MCG this Saturday.

Matt Stevic, Brendan Hosking and Simon Meredith have been selected as the field umpires with Hayden Gavine named as the emergency.

The 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final will see Stevic officiate his tenth Toyota AFL Grand Final and Meredith will officiate his eighth. It is Hosking and Gavine's first ever AFL Grand Final.

Boundary umpire Michael Marantelli (five AFL Grand Finals) will be joined by Christopher Gordon (five AFL Grand Finals) and Matthew Konetschka (four AFL Grand Finals). Emergency boundary umpire Ben McDonald will officiate in his first ever Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tears flow as umpire learns of Grand Final debut The three umpires selected for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final get a life-changing phone call ahead of the decider

The goal umpires will be Matthew Dervan (one AFL Grand Final) and Sam Walsh. Dylan Benwell has been named as the emergency goal umpire.

AFL Head of Umpiring Dan Richardson congratulated each umpire after their selection was finalised.

"Matt, Brendan and Simon have done an exceptional job umpiring throughout the 2022 season and the honour of officiating the Toyota AFL Grand Final is well and truly deserved," Mr. Richardson said.

PREMIERSHIP CUP PRESENTER Which club great will have the honour?

"This strikes a great balance between years of umpiring experience and also new talent officiating the biggest game of the year.

"I also want to take this opportunity to congratulate each boundary and goal umpire selected for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final and thank each and every umpire who officiated this season – their professionalism and dedication is unmatched."

Grand Final umpires, including field umpires Simon Meredith, Brendan Hosking, Matt Stevic, boundary umpires Ben MacDonald, Christopher Gordon, Matthew Konetschka, Michael Marantelli and goal umpires Matthew Dervan and Sam Walsh. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Umpires Head Coach Michael Jennings said he was proud of every umpire on the AFL list and congratulated those appointed to the biggest game of the season.

"I want to thank every umpire who has participated in officiating a game this season, and their families – without their commitment and support the game wouldn't be possible," Mr. Jennings said.

"The umpires selected in the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final are the best in the industry and are very deserving of this privilege – congratulations to all of them and I wish them the very best for Saturday," Mr Jennings said.

Please see below the career statistics of each umpire appointed to the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final, including the boundary and goal umpires.

Field Umpires:

Matt Stevic

Debut: 2004

Games: 450

Finals: 52

Grand Finals: 9 – 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021

All Australian: 8 – 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021

Brendan Hosking

Debut: 2012

Games: 210

Finals: 5

First AFL Grand Final

Simon Meredith

Debut: 2004

Games: 440

Finals: 42

Grand Finals: 7 – 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021

All Australian: 1 – 2022

Emergency

Hayden Gavine

Debut: 2007

Games: 116

Finals: 4

First AFL Grand Final

Boundary Umpires:

Ben Macdonald

Games: 123

Finals: 6

First AFL Grand Final

Michael Marantelli

Games: 285

Finals: 30

Grand Finals: 5

Christopher Gordon

Games: 324

Finals: 34

Grand Finals: 5

Matthew Konetschka

Games: 238

Finals: 28

Grand Finals: 4

Emergency:

Matt Tomkins

Games: 257

Finals: 29

Grand Finals: 4

Goal Umpires:

Matthew Dervan

Games: 138

Finals: 17

Grand Finals: 1

Sam Walsh

Games: 90

Finals: 6

First AFL Grand Final

Emergency:

Dylan Benwell

Games: 91

Finals: 4

First AFL Grand Final