Gillon McLachlan and Tanya Hosch address the media on September 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S WEDNESDAY, September 21 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - AFL to investigate Hawthorn allegations

THE AFL will appoint an independent panel to investigate "extremely serious" historical allegations about Hawthorn's treatment of its Indigenous players.

The allegations came to light in an external review into the club during the tenure of former Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson and his then assistant Chris Fagan. Both Clarkson and Fagan were named today in an ABC report that revealed details of the review.

Clarkson has denied the allegations and his start date at North Melbourne has been delayed, while Fagan has taken leave from his role as Brisbane coach while the AFL investigates.

Get a full wrap of the Hawthorn story

2 - Eagles delist three after horror season

AFTER winning just two games in 2022, West Coast has delisted Jackson Nelson, Hugh Dixon and Tom Joyce.

Nelson was drafted to the Eagles in 2014 and played 102 games in eight years, including 10 in their premiership season of 2018.

He fell foul of the Eagles at the start of this year when he was one of several players caught partying at a nightclub during their Covid-19 and injury crisis.

Read more on West Coast's list changes

1 - Selfless Swans primed for Grand Final

RYAN Clarke is not flashy, does not rack up big numbers, but has forced his way into Sydney's best 22 for Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final.

In last Saturday's preliminary final win over Collingwood, Clarke was sent to Nick Daicos, keeping him almost invisible in the first three quarters, having done the job on him earlier in the season.

Clarke is just one of many Swans that have sacrificed personal statistics for the greater tapestry of teamwork as they try to win a second flag under John Longmire's tutelage.

Read more on the Selfless Swans

