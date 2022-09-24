Isaac Smith shows off his Norm Smith and premiership medal. Picture: AFL Photos

ISAAC Smith had already cemented his legacy as a triple-premiership player with Hawthorn, but the Geelong wingman has carved out a new place for himself in the game's history as a Norm Smith medallist.

The tireless veteran, whose move to Geelong as a free agent came late in his career as a 31-year-old, produced a special Grand Final performance on Saturday to defy both his age and history.

At 33, he is the oldest player to win the award for best on ground, edging 1980 winner Kevin Bartlett and 1995 winner Greg Williams, who were 32 and 31 respectively.

Smith saves most special game for last to claim Norm Isaac Smith notches three goals in one of his all-time best performances to be awarded the Norm Smith Medal

"To our boys, unbelieveable," Smith said after collecting his medal.

"I am still in a little bit of shock. It was a phenomenal performance."

Smith is a wingman who did some of his best work in tight confines on Saturday, bursting through traffic, breaking tackles, and kicking goals under pressure.

He was among the chief architects of the early onslaught that set up Geelong's 10th flag, and a driving force through the 'premiership quarter' with 10 disposals, five inside 50s and a brilliant goal from 50m.

Smith's long bomb piles more pain on Swans Geelong continues to pile on more pain as Isaac Smith nails his third in some style

A powerful runner, he keeps motoring late in quarters and late in games, and by the final siren he had a game-high 32 disposals, 11 inside 50s and a massive 771 metres gained, to go with 12 marks, five clearances and three goals.

The Cootamundra product received his medal from Collingwood champion and 2002 winner Nathan Buckley, polling 14 votes to win from superstar teammate Patrick Dangerfield (10 votes) and small forward Tyson Stengle (four).

Part of the powerful Hawthorn team that beat Geelong in big finals in 2013 and 2014, Smith has endeared himself to his new fans and will now be remembered with great fondness when his career eventually ends.

There was a sense of calm on the final siren from Smith, who now has four premiership medals from five Grand Final appearances, but he was mobbed by teammates when announced as the Norm Smith medallist.

2022 Norm Smith Medal voting

14 – Isaac Smith (Geelong)

10 – Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

4 – Tyson Stengle (Geelong)

1 – Sam De Koning (Geelong)

1 – Mark Blicavs (Geelong)

Judges' voting



Andrew McLeod (Chair) – I Smith 3, P Dangerfield 2, M Blicavs 1

Jonathan Brown – P Dangerfield 3, I Smith 2, T Stengle 1

Michael Gleeson – I Smith 3, P Dangerfield 2, S De Koning 1

Abbey Holmes – I Smith 3, P Dangerfield 2, T Stengle 1

David Mundy – I Smith 3, T Stengle 2, P Dangerfield 1