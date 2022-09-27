RECENTLY delisted midfielder Will Hayes has opened up on his Carlton axing, admitting it "stung" after only a brief tenure on the Blues' list.

Months after initially being axed by the Western Bulldogs, the Blues gave Hayes a career lifeline, selecting him in the mid-season draft off the back of solid form for Carlton's reserves, which was rewarded with a place in the VFL Team of the Season.

The 27-year-old was given his opportunity late in the season, coming in as the medical sub against West Coast, before getting his first start when the Blues took on Geelong a week later.

However, despite registering a career-high 23 disposals, his outing against the Cats proved to be his last, after he was offered a two-game suspension for a dangerous tackle that concussed Sam Menegola.

Cruel Cats blow as concussion rules out utility Geelong has suffered an injury blow with Sam Menegola subbed out of the match following this tackle

Speaking to AFL.com.au’s Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, Hayes said he had hoped his tenure at Princes Park would last longer, but was grateful for the opportunity he was given.

"I was definitely disappointed and it definitely stinged," Hayes said on Tuesday morning.

"I know the club is on the precipice of success and I really wanted to be part of that journey, and there's so many great people at the club that I connected with and it really felt like I was at home.

"On that front it definitely stung but I just had a few things not go my way... the suspension and everything like that. I wasn't able to hold my spot consistently in the AFL as a result of that suspension.

"At the end of the day there are hard luck stories always in footy. I was just one of the fortunate ones that was able to get an opportunity in the first place."

There was much conjecture surrounding the Blues' refusal to challenge Hayes' ban, with former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley believing the tackle "could end his career".

When asked if he wished Carlton challenged the suspension, Hayes admitted he had some conversations with the club but backed their decision.

"I did have some conversations with the club and their lawyers," Hayes said.

"I've always backed the club's decision regardless of what they decide to do. I'm sure that they would've exhausted all areas in terms of what they thought they could challenge and get off.

"But the MRO, to me, is a very confusing platform... It's a very hard judicial job. You see with Jarrod Berry (his tackle on Clayton Oliver in the semi-final), there's a lot of factors not many people understand."

Hayes, however, said he wouldn't turn down the call if a third AFL club came knocking and gave him the opportunity to build on his 13 senior games.

Will Hayes of the Western Bulldogs tackles Geelong's Tom Hawkins in R14, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

But the son of famous horse racing trainer David Hayes, admitted at VFL level he is "done", as he begins the transition back into the racing industry.

"If a club came my way, I definitely would answer the call," Hayes said.

"But I'm one of the fortunate ones who have a Plan B with what I'm going to do for the rest of my life, so it's made the transition, twice now, pretty smooth."

"Definitely at VFL level, I'll be done. I'll definitely look to the local leagues to play on a more casual basis."

Since the end of the VFL season, Hayes has been spending time in Ireland helping prepare Melbourne Cup fancy Camorra for the race in early November.

"It was pretty instantaneous, to be honest," Hayes said.

"As soon as I got the news from the club. I jumped on Webjet and booked myself a trip to Ireland."