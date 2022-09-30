Jack Redden kicks the ball during West Coast's clash against Geelong in round 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast premiership hero Jack Redden has called a surprise end to his 263-game career, despite having a trigger to play on in 2023.

Redden, who was the Eagles' player of the finals in their 2018 premiership campaign, remained a reliable midfielder this year and had been expected to play on for a 15th season.

The 31-year-old said he felt like it was the right time, however, both personally and for the rebuilding Eagles for him to finish, creating room for the next generation.

"I am really content with the decision," Redden said.

Jack Redden in action during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round three, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"I will be eternally grateful for the opportunities given to me and that I have been able to play 14 seasons at the highest level.

"To play in the 2018 premiership is obviously a highlight, but I have also had the chance to create some lifelong friendships.

"I thought about it for a few weeks after the season and it just feels like it is the right time, both personally and for the club which is going through a rebuild.

"I have learned so much and developed both as a player and as a person in the last seven years. I have enjoyed every minute of it, especially playing in front of our home fans at Optus Stadium."

Jack Redden celebrates West Coast's 2018 premiership with fans after the Toyota AFL Grand Final win over Collingwood on September 29, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Redden finished sixth in the Eagles' best and fairest this season and was among their most consistent performers in a difficult campaign, averaging 21.7 disposals in 21 games.

The former Brisbane midfielder, who was recruited with pick No.25 in the 2008 NAB AFL Draft, played 129 games for the Lions between 2009 and 2015 before crossing to the Eagles.

His best season coincided with the Eagles' most recent premiership in 2018, playing 25 games and finishing runner-up to midfielder Elliot Yeo in the John Worsfold Medal.

Jack Redden and Elliot Yeo tackle David Mundy during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Coach Adam Simpson paid tribute to the popular leader, who made an immediate impression when he arrived and went on to play 134 times for the Eagles, celebrating his 250th career game earlier this season.

"From the first day he set foot in the club, 'Reddo' impressed with his professionalism and attitude," Simpson said.

"He is highly respected right across the club and was obviously instrumental in the 2018 premiership.

"He has strong values that align with his work ethic and we are certainly going to miss him. His influence both on and off the field has been profound."