Jeff Kennett talks to Jarman Impey after a R19 game between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on July 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

OUTGOING Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett hopes there can be a resolution to the club's external review by the end of the year.

Speaking at the club's best and fairest awards night, Kennett said the club is not in crisis and has described the issue as a "bump along the highway".

But he told the audience he was "somewhat flabbergasted - and worse" when he read the draft report of the club's investigation into the experiences of Indigenous players and their partners while at Hawthorn.

That report was handed to the AFL, which will establish a four-person panel to look at the allegations.

The claims were revealed last week, with four-time Hawks premiership coach Alastair Clarkson, his then-assistant Chris Fagan and ex-Hawthorn welfare manager Jason Burt named in an ABC report detailing historic allegations from some Indigenous Hawthorn players.

Chris Fagan (right) and Alastair Clarkson during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 04, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

Clarkson, now at North Melbourne, and Fagan have stood down from their coaching duties.

"I do not consider this to be a crisis," Kennett said.

"Hawthorn value our employees ... equally and we are always trying to improve the support and services that we give our employees.

LETTER TO MEMBERS Kennett breaks his silence, urges natural justice to be served

"When I read the draft report ... I was somewhat flabbergasted - and worse.

"It wasn't a good read. I hope this matter can be resolved quickly by all parties involved."

Alastair Clarkson and Jeff Kennett after the Hawks' win over St Kilda in round six, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Kennett said the people interviewed for the report had requested confidentiality and Hawthorn respected that.

"Sadly, they made a decision to talk to the press ... they named people with whom they had very real issues," he said.

"That was unfair to those (people), so therefore we need to have this resolved.

"I don't see this is as a crisis - I know this club, I know its history and I know its strength.

"We will deal with this and assist in any way we can."

'EXTREMELY SERIOUS' AFL to probe Hawks' treatment of Indigenous players

Kennett also said the issues were historic and called on any Hawthorn employees to tell the club at the time if they believe inappropriate behaviour has happened.

"The one thing the investigation showed was that we have a safe cultural workplace now. So these are issues of the past," he said.

He hopes there can be some form of mediation so any issues can be resolved quickly.

"It could be resolved before the end of the year so people can get on with their lives," he said.

AFL STATEMENT Hawthorn's external review

"We will never, ever apologise for doing what is necessary to put the welfare of our employees first.

"This has come as a shock. Something good will come of this."

I don't see this is as a crisis - I know this club, I know its history and I know its strength. - Jeff Kennett

At the end of his speech, Kennett again insisted the Hawks would "overcome" the issue.

"Understand this as being a bump along the highway, but ... it is an important bump and it has to be dealt with professionally," he said.

"I will not accept the fact that we as a club cannot overcome this latest issue.

"We have the people, we have the desire and we have that indelible ingredient which is togetherness."