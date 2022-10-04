Zaine Cordy after the Western Bulldogs' win over GWS in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ZAINE Cordy has joined St Kilda as an unrestricted free agent.

The Western Bulldogs premiership player will make the switch to the Saints, who have identified Cordy as a defensive option for them.

The move was reported by AFL.com.au on Tuesday and confirmed by the clubs on Wednesday morning, with the Dogs not receiving a compensation pick in return after they signed Liam Jones as an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

Cordy played 118 games for the Dogs after being a father-son selection at the 2014 NAB AFL Draft.

AFL.com.au flagged St Kilda's interest in Cordy, who is expected to take up a three-year contract at the Saints. He was offered a two-year deal by the Dogs.

The Bulldogs on Tuesday signed Jones as an unrestricted free agent to return to the club, and the AFL, after quitting Carlton due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance.

"I'm really happy to be joining the Saints," Cordy said.

"While I loved my time at the Bulldogs and will forever be grateful for the opportunities they gave me, I'm confident the time is right for this next chapter of my career.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all my teammates and coaches after the break and getting stuck into a big pre-season."

Cordy played 14 games this season having also been a part of the Bulldogs' Grand Final side that lost to Melbourne last year.

The 25-year-old's father Brian played 124 games for the Bulldogs, while his older brother Ayce played 27 games for the club.

Zaine featured in the Dogs' historic 2016 flag triumph playing as a forward, kicking two goals in the club's preliminary final and then another goal in the Grand Final win over Sydney.

"Zaine has been a consistent performer for our Club over eight years and leaves with the special memories of being a premiership player," Bulldogs list manager Sam Power said.

"He played many different roles throughout his time at VU Whitten Oval, bringing a level of versatility and team-first attitude to every game.

"We wish him all the best for the remainder of his career."