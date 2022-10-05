Ben Long shapes to handball in St Kilda's match against Sydney in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BEN LONG has landed at Gold Coast after his trade request was finalised on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old heads to the Suns along with a future fourth-round pick, with the Saints getting pick 32 in return.

Long signalled his intentions in September after being pursued by the Suns in recent months.

St Kilda list manager James Gallagher and Gold Coast list manager Craig Cameron have been haggling over Long's trade value in the past fortnight, with the Saints chasing the Suns' No.25 pick.

The Suns had three second-round picks, picks 25, 32 and 36, No.32 and No.36 are the other two – along with pick No.45.

Instead, the two clubs have reached an agreement that sees pick 32 head to RSEA Park in exchange for Long and a future fourth-round pick.

Long attracted trade attention this time last year but chose to remain at the Saints, where he played a career-best 19 games under Brett Ratten in 2022.

The Northern Territorian produced his best performance in his most recent outing at AFL level, amassing 27 disposals – seven more than his previous best – 17 marks, 11 contested possessions and eight rebound 50s playing across half-back against Sydney in round 23.

After being thrown around during his time at St Kilda, Gold Coast expects Long to play as a defender at Metricon Stadium.

The Suns have also landed small forward Tom Berry from Brisbane, with Berry arriving at the Suns along with pick 46 and a future second round selection in exchange for picks 25, 36 and 56.

St Kilda started the day completing the acquisition of unrestricted free agent Zaine Cordy from the Western Bulldogs.

The 25-year-old has moved from Footscray to Moorabbin after the Dogs signed Liam Jones on Tuesday afternoon.