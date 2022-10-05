OPPORTUNITY-starved Lion Tom Berry has been granted his trade wish, moving down the highway from Brisbane to Gold Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

As flagged by AFL.com.au last week, Berry wanted to move to the Suns after managing only three appearances under Chris Fagan in 2022.

Berry, the younger brother of Brisbane star Jarrod, has played 20 games across four seasons at the Gabba and had been offered another deal to remain with the Lions, before choosing to explore a move.

With young gun Izak Rankine requesting a trade to Adelaide, the Suns were in the market for a small pressure forward and have found one in Berry.

Tom Berry (right) and Charlie Cameron after Brisbane's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Berry moves to Gold Coast along with pick No. 46 and a future second round selection in exchange for pick No. 25, No. 36 and 56.

Those two picks will assist Brisbane in landing Western Bulldogs star Josh Dunkley, as well as father-son targets Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher.

Wednesday has been a busy day for Gold Coast list boss Craig Cameron with the club also completing a deal with St Kilda for Ben Long.

The 25-year-old will head from Moorabbin to Metricon Stadium along with a future fourth round pick in exchange for pick No. 32.

Gold Coast will now turn its attention to extracting the best possible deal for Rankine out of the Crows in the coming days.

Former top-ten pick Jack Bowes has also informed clubs of his decision to explore a move to Geelong between now and next Wednesday night’s trade deadline.