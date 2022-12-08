THERE was once a time when playing at three AFL clubs was a relative rarity – not any more.

The addition of Jed Anderson to Gold Coast's list on Wednesday as a supplementary selection brings to nine the number of players who have moved to a third AFL club this off-season.

Anderson has landed at the Suns after 89 games for North Melbourne, having previously played 10 matches at Hawthorn.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

His move follows those of Tom Mitchell to Collingwood, Jaeger O'Meara to Fremantle and Rory Lobb to the Western Bulldogs, who all found a third AFL home on the final day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period in October.

Likewise, triple-premiership Hawk Jack Gunston will play in his third state after starting with Adelaide and now getting to Brisbane, while former No.2 draft pick Josh Schache also reached a third club in Melbourne after playing for the Lions and Bulldogs.

Western Bulldog Josh Schache celebrates a goal against Essendon in the 2021 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

After a terrific 2022 with Fremantle, wingman Blake Acres was the first move of the trade period, signing up for Carlton after starting his career at St Kilda.

Inside midfielder Will Setterfield (GWS, Carlton and now Essendon) and key position player Billy Frampton (Port Adelaide, Adelaide and now Collingwood) also joined the list.

WHO DID YOU PICK? The full rundown on every club's 2022 draft haul

Having placed third in the Syd Barker Medal in 2020, Anderson was not offered a contract by North for next year, just as his former coach at the Hawks – Alastair Clarkson – prepared to take the helm.

Anderson, who was originally pre-listed by Greater Western Sydney, played 89 games for North across seven seasons at Arden Street, including 14 in 2022 after a delayed start to the year, following 10 games in two seasons at Waverley Park.

Sydney ruckman Tom Hickey continues to stand above the present-day pack though, soldiering on into a 13th season with his fourth club after previously playing for Gold Coast, St Kilda and West Coast.

Seven men are no longer part of the three-club club of current players, with Mitch Brown, Shaun Higgins, Paddy Ryder, Josh Caddy, Stefan Martin, Jared Polec and Josh Walker all hanging up the boots in 2022. 

The lists below include current players only.

The three-club club

Player

First club

Second club

Current club

Blake Acres**

St Kilda

Fremantle

Carlton

James Aish

Brisbane

Collingwood

Fremantle

Jed Anderson**

Hawthorn

North Melbourne

Gold Coast

Josh Bruce

GWS

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Tom Campbell

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Billy Frampton**

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Collingwood

Sam Frost

GWS

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Hugh Greenwood

Adelaide

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Jack Gunston**

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Bradley Hill

Hawthorn

Fremantle

St Kilda

Jesse Hogan

Melbourne

Fremantle

GWS

Rory Lobb**

GWS

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Jarryd Lyons

Adelaide

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Tom Mitchell**

Sydney

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Jaeger O'Meara**

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Andrew Phillips

GWS

Carlton

Essendon

Braydon Preuss

North Melbourne

Melbourne

GWS

Adam Saad

Gold Coast

Essendon

Carlton

Josh Schache**

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Will Setterfield**

GWS

Carlton

Essendon

Tyson Stengle

Richmond

Adelaide

Geelong

Adam Treloar

GWS

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs


The four-club club

Tom Hickey

Gold Coast

St Kilda

West Coast

Sydney

Listed but didn't play for original club

Jon Ceglar

Collingwood*

Hawthorn

Geelong

Joel Hamling

Geelong*

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Alex Keath

Gold Coast*

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sam Menegola

Hawthorn*

Fremantle*

Geelong

 

* Didn't play a game for this club
** Players who moved clubs at the end of the 2022 season