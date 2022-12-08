Jed Anderson marks the ball during North Melbourne's round 20 clash with Essendon at Marvel Stadium on July 31, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THERE was once a time when playing at three AFL clubs was a relative rarity – not any more.

The addition of Jed Anderson to Gold Coast's list on Wednesday as a supplementary selection brings to nine the number of players who have moved to a third AFL club this off-season.

Anderson has landed at the Suns after 89 games for North Melbourne, having previously played 10 matches at Hawthorn.

His move follows those of Tom Mitchell to Collingwood, Jaeger O'Meara to Fremantle and Rory Lobb to the Western Bulldogs, who all found a third AFL home on the final day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period in October.

Likewise, triple-premiership Hawk Jack Gunston will play in his third state after starting with Adelaide and now getting to Brisbane, while former No.2 draft pick Josh Schache also reached a third club in Melbourne after playing for the Lions and Bulldogs.

Western Bulldog Josh Schache celebrates a goal against Essendon in the 2021 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

After a terrific 2022 with Fremantle, wingman Blake Acres was the first move of the trade period, signing up for Carlton after starting his career at St Kilda.

Inside midfielder Will Setterfield (GWS, Carlton and now Essendon) and key position player Billy Frampton (Port Adelaide, Adelaide and now Collingwood) also joined the list.

Having placed third in the Syd Barker Medal in 2020, Anderson was not offered a contract by North for next year, just as his former coach at the Hawks – Alastair Clarkson – prepared to take the helm.

Anderson, who was originally pre-listed by Greater Western Sydney, played 89 games for North across seven seasons at Arden Street, including 14 in 2022 after a delayed start to the year, following 10 games in two seasons at Waverley Park.

Sydney ruckman Tom Hickey continues to stand above the present-day pack though, soldiering on into a 13th season with his fourth club after previously playing for Gold Coast, St Kilda and West Coast.

Seven men are no longer part of the three-club club of current players, with Mitch Brown, Shaun Higgins, Paddy Ryder, Josh Caddy, Stefan Martin, Jared Polec and Josh Walker all hanging up the boots in 2022.

The lists below include current players only.

The three-club club

Player First club Second club Current club Blake Acres** St Kilda Fremantle Carlton James Aish Brisbane Collingwood Fremantle Jed Anderson** Hawthorn North Melbourne Gold Coast Josh Bruce GWS St Kilda Western Bulldogs Tom Campbell Western Bulldogs North Melbourne St Kilda Billy Frampton** Port Adelaide Adelaide Collingwood Sam Frost GWS Melbourne Hawthorn Hugh Greenwood Adelaide Gold Coast North Melbourne Jack Gunston** Adelaide Hawthorn Brisbane Bradley Hill Hawthorn Fremantle St Kilda Jesse Hogan Melbourne Fremantle GWS Rory Lobb** GWS Fremantle Western Bulldogs Jarryd Lyons Adelaide Gold Coast Brisbane Tom Mitchell** Sydney Hawthorn Collingwood Jaeger O'Meara** Gold Coast Hawthorn Fremantle Andrew Phillips GWS Carlton Essendon Braydon Preuss North Melbourne Melbourne GWS Adam Saad Gold Coast Essendon Carlton Josh Schache** Brisbane Western Bulldogs Melbourne Will Setterfield** GWS Carlton Essendon Tyson Stengle Richmond Adelaide Geelong Adam Treloar GWS Collingwood Western Bulldogs



The four-club club

Tom Hickey Gold Coast St Kilda West Coast Sydney

Listed but didn't play for original club

Jon Ceglar Collingwood* Hawthorn Geelong Joel Hamling Geelong* Western Bulldogs Fremantle Alex Keath Gold Coast* Adelaide Western Bulldogs Sam Menegola Hawthorn* Fremantle* Geelong

* Didn't play a game for this club

** Players who moved clubs at the end of the 2022 season

