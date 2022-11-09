Adelaide's Paul Seedsman in action against Richmond in R11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PAUL Seedsman has been delisted by Adelaide, but the wingman is set to be retained on the rookie list.

Seedsman, 30, missed the entirety of 2022 due to the ongoing effects of a concussion suffered in pre-season.

The Crows have decided to delist the 132-gamer, but have recommitted to reselecting him in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Andrew McPherson, pick No.40 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft, is in the same position, with the Crows delisting the defender with a commitment to select him as a rookie.

Andrew McPherson in action for Adelaide against Collingwood in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide has elevated Jordon Butts and Kieran Strachan to its primary list.

Butts has played 43 AFL games, including 19 this year, while Strachan has made five appearances for Adelaide.

The Crows have decided against nominating key forward Isaac Keeler under Next Generation Academy rules.

They hold picks No.46, 56 and 59 in the NAB AFL Draft, which will be held on November 28-29.