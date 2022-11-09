Isaac Keeler kicks the ball during South Australia's clash against Vic Metro in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ISAAC Keeler will be in the open draft pool after Adelaide did not nominate him under Next Generation Academy rules.

The key forward has been a member of the Crows' Next Generation Academy program but under the system's rules for this year, clubs only have priority access to their NGA products after pick No.40 in the NAB AFL Draft.

DRAFT PROSPECTS Find out more about forward/ruck Isaac Keeler

That was increased from the top 20 picks last year under the AFL's phasing out of priority access to the Indigenous and multicultural talents that have come through the NGA program.

Clubs had until last Wednesday to place their initial nominations for father-son and Academy selections.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft prospect: Isaac Keeler Check out the highlights of 2022 NAB AFL Draft prospect Isaac Keeler

Keeler is an athletic key forward who played in the ruck through this season with North Adelaide as well as representing South Australia at the under-18 carnival.

The Crows' decision to not nominate him may not matter given the interest for Keeler from rival clubs within the second round of the draft to swoop in and grab him, with Adelaide also having the option to draft him themselves where he will remain in their talent order.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Check out your club's picks

Adelaide has nominated father-son prospect Max Michalanney, with a bid expected for him around the top 25 of the draft, and is likely to match with later picks. The Crows could have an early draft night with the likelihood of using two picks.

The Crows currently hold picks No.46, 56 and 59, which are likely to come in some spots in the fluid draft order after Brisbane matches bids on its father-son pair Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher.