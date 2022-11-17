Harley Reid in action during the U18 Championships clash between Vic Country and South Australia at Thebarton Oval on June 26, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

POTENTIAL 2023 No.1 pick Harley Reid has been rewarded for his impressive bottom-age junior campaign, leading the intake of prospects included in next season's NAB AFL Academy program.

Reid, who demonstrated his immense potential playing across all three lines for the Bendigo Pioneers and Vic Country this season, is the standout player among a 30-man squad announced on Friday.

The Academy program, which is coached by Tarkyn Lockyer, is due to meet for an induction camp in December and will reconvene again for further camps and matches throughout April and May next year.

It features an exciting crop of talent and some familiar names from across the country including Zane Duursma, the gifted Gippsland Power key forward and younger brother of Port Adelaide star Xavier.

Northern Knights key forward Nate Caddy, the nephew of two-time Richmond premiership player Josh, and 201cm Gippsland Power key forward Archer Reid – who is the younger brother of Essendon defender Zach – are also included.

Nate Caddy kicks the ball during the U18 Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at GMHBA Stadium on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Lorenz, the grandson of 232-game Hawthorn great and 1961 Hawks premiership captain Graham Arthur, is also featured in the squad after an impressive season playing as a goal-kicking midfielder for the Oakleigh Chargers.

Meanwhile exciting 194cm key forward Jed Walter, who earned a place in this year's NAB AFL Under-18 Championships All-Australian team, is one of three Gold Coast Academy members included in the program alongside Ethan Read and Jake Rogers.

Jed Walter kicks the ball during the AFL Futures match between Team Houli and Team Murphy at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

This year's Academy program, announced last December, featured a host of players expected to be among the top picks at this month's NAB AFL Draft including Will Ashcroft, Jhye Clark, Harry Sheezel, Elijah Tsatas and George Wardlaw.

2023 NAB AFL ACADEMY

Lachlan Cabor (New South Wales/Sydney Swans Academy)

Nate Caddy (Vic Metro/Northern Knights)

Jack Callinan (Tasmania/Tasmania Devils)

Caiden Cleary (New South Wales/Sydney Swans Academy)

Daniel Curtin (Western Australia/Claremont)

Jack Delean (South Australia/South Adelaide)

Zane Duursma (Vic Country/Gippsland Power)

Mitchell Edwards (Western Australia/Peel Thunder)

William Green (Vic Metro/Northern Knights)

Riley Hardeman (Western Australia/Swan Districts)

William Lorenz (Vic Metro/Oakleigh Chargers)

Kane McAuliffe (South Australia/North Adelaide)

Colby McKercher (Tasmania/Tasmania Devils)

Ashton Moir (South Australia/Glenelg)

Connor O'Sullivan (New South Wales/Murray Bushrangers)

William Patton (South Australia/West Adelaide)

Nathan Philactides (Vic Metro/Oakleigh Chargers)

Ethan Read (Queensland/Gold Coast Suns Academy)

Archer Reid (Vic Country/Gippsland Power)

Harley Reid (Vic Country/Bendigo Pioneers)

Archie Roberts (Vic Metro/Sandringham Dragons)

Jake Rogers (Queensland/Gold Coast Suns Academy)

Ryley Sanders (Tasmania/Sandringham Dragons)

Cooper Simpson (Vic Country/Dandenong Stingrays)

George Stevens (Vic Country/Greater Western Victoria Rebels)

Koltyn Tholstrup (Western Australia/Subiaco)

Orlando Turner (Northern Territory/West Adelaide)

Jed Walter (Queensland/Gold Coast Suns Academy)

Nick Watson (Vic Metro/Eastern Ranges)

Darcy Wilson (Vic Country/Murray Bushrangers)

