Jaeger O'Meara, Izak Rankine, Will Ashcroft and Karl Amon. Pictures: AFL Photos

ROUND one is fast approaching and clubs have finally settled on their full lists for the 2023 season.

There have been plenty of changes as teams looked to strengthen ahead of the new campaign, with the pre-season supplemental selection period – the final chance for clubs to add to their squads – having closed on Wednesday.

Check out the full changes for every club below with our ins and outs.

IN

Hugh Bond (No.50 draft pick), Tyler Brown (pre-season supplemental selection period), Billy Dowling (No.43 draft pick), Mark Keane (pre-season supplemental selection period), Max Michalanney (No.17 draft pick, father-son), Izak Rankine (trade, Gold Coast)

OUT

Luke Brown (retired), Ben Davis (delisted), Billy Frampton (trade, Collingwood), James Rowe (delisted), Brett Turner (delisted)

IN

Will Ashcroft (No.2 draft pick, father-son), Shadeau Brain (category B rookie), Josh Dunkley (trade, Western Bulldogs), Jaspa Fletcher (No.12 draft pick, father-son), Jack Gunston (trade, Hawthorn), Darragh Joyce (pre-season supplemental selection period), Darryl McDowell-White jnr (category B rookie), Conor McKenna (pre-season supplemental selection period)

OUT

Tom Berry (trade, Gold Coast), Mitchell Cox (delisted), Connor McFadyen (delisted), Dan McStay (free agent, Collingwood), Mitch Robinson (retired), Ely Smith (delisted), Deividas Uosis (delisted)

DRAFT TRACKER Every pick as it happened

IN

Blake Acres (trade, Fremantle), Jaxon Binns (No.32 draft pick), Alex Cincotta (pre-season supplemental selection period), Lachie Cowan (No.30 draft pick), Oliver Hollands (No.11 draft pick), Harry Lemmey (No.47 draft pick), Hudson O'Keeffe (pre-season supplemental selection period)

OUT

Will Hayes (delisted), Oscar McDonald (delisted), Jack Newnes (delisted), Luke Parks (delisted), Will Setterfield (trade, Essendon), Liam Stocker (delisted), Tom Williamson (delisted)

IN

Ed Allan (No.19 draft pick), Billy Frampton (trade, Adelaide), Bobby Hill (trade, Greater Western Sydney), Oleg Markov (pre-season supplemental selection period), Dan McStay (free agent, Brisbane), Tom Mitchell (trade, Hawthorn), Joe Richards (No.48 draft pick), Jakob Ryan (No.28 draft pick), Oscar Steene (pre-season supplemental selection period)

OUT

Callum Brown (delisted), Tyler Brown (delisted), Isaac Chugg (delisted), Brodie Grundy (trade, Melbourne), Ollie Henry (trade, Geelong), Jack Madgen (delisted), Liam McMahon (delisted), Caleb Poulter (delisted), Jordan Roughead (retired)

IN

Alwyn Davey jnr (No.45 draft pick, father-son), Jayden Davey (No.54 draft pick, father-son), Lewis Hayes (No.25 draft pick), Rhett Montgomerie (Rookie Draft), Anthony Munkara (category B rookie), Will Setterfield (trade, Carlton), Elijah Tsatas (No.5 draft pick), Sam Weideman (trade, Melbourne)

OUT

Cody Brand (delisted), Tom Cutler (delisted), Josh Eyre (delisted), Aaron Francis (trade, Sydney), Brayden Ham (delisted), Tom Hird (delisted), Michael Hurley (retired), Garrett McDonagh (delisted), Devon Smith (retired), Alec Waterman (delisted)

DRAFT TALKING POINTS Swans' moves, Dons' easy path, Corey's chance

IN

Josh Corbett (trade, Gold Coast), Hugh Davies (No.33 draft pick), Josh Draper (category B rookie), Tom Emmett (No.41 draft pick), Luke Jackson (trade, Melbourne), Max Knobel (No.42 draft pick), Jaeger O'Meara (trade, Hawthorn), Liam Reidy (Rookie Draft), Corey Wagner (No.57 draft pick), Conrad Williams (category B rookie)

OUT

Blake Acres (trade, Carlton), Connor Blakely (delisted), Mitch Crowden (delisted), Rory Lobb (trade, Western Bulldogs), Griffin Logue (trade, North Melbourne), Lloyd Meek (trade, Hawthorn), David Mundy (retired), Darcy Tucker (trade, North Melbourne), Joel Western (delisted)

TRADE TRACKER Every pick swap and free agency move

IN

Jack Bowes (trade, Gold Coast), Tanner Bruhn (trade, Greater Western Sydney), Jhye Clark (No.8 draft pick), Ted Clohesy (category B rookie), Phoenix Foster (No.52 draft pick), Ollie Henry (trade, Collingwood), Oisin Mullin (Category B rookie), Oscar Murdoch (Rookie Draft), Osca Riccardi (Rookie Draft, father-son)

OUT

Luke Dahlhaus (retired), Francis Evans (delisted), Shaun Higgins (retired), Quinton Narkle (delisted), Joel Selwood (retired), Cooper Stephens (trade, Hawthorn), Nick Stevens (delisted), Paul Tsapataolis (delisted), Zane Williams (delisted)

IN

Jed Anderson (pre-season supplemental selection period), Tom Berry (trade, Brisbane), Connor Blakely (Rookie Draft), Bailey Humphrey (No.6 draft pick), Lloyd Johnston (category B rookie), Ben Long (trade, St Kilda), Brodie McLaughlin (pre-season supplemental selection period), Jake Stein (Rookie Draft)

OUT

Jack Bowes (trade, Geelong), Matt Conroy (delisted), Josh Corbett (trade, Fremantle), Jez McLennan (delisted), Oleg Markov (delisted), Patrick Murtagh (delisted), Rhys Nicholls (delisted), Izak Rankine (trade, Adelaide), Rory Thompson (retired)

IN

Aaron Cadman (No.1 draft pick), Toby Bedford (trade, Melbourne), Jason Gillbee (category B rookie), Nick Madden (category B rookie), Toby McMullin (No.34 draft pick), Max Gruzewski (No.22 draft pick), Darcy Jones (No.21 draft pick), Harry Rowston (No.16 draft pick, Academy)

OUT

Jarrod Brander (delisted), Tanner Bruhn (trade, Geelong), Matt de Boer (retired), Bobby Hill (trade, Collingwood), Jacob Hopper (trade, Richmond), Zach Sproule (delisted), Jake Stein (delisted), Tim Taranto (trade, Richmond)

WHO DID YOU PICK? The full rundown on every club's 2022 draft haul

IN

Karl Amon (free agent, Port Adelaide), Josh Bennetts (category B rookie), Fergus Greene (delisted free agent, Box Hill), Henry Hustwaite (No.37 draft pick), Bailey Macdonald (No.51 draft pick), Cam Mackenzie (No.7 draft pick), Lloyd Meek (trade, Fremantle), Jack O'Sullivan (No.46 draft pick), Cooper Stephens (trade, Geelong), Josh Weddle (No.18 draft pick)

OUT

Jackson Callow (delisted), Connor Downie (delisted), Jack Gunston (trade, Brisbane), Kyle Hartigan (delisted), Daniel Howe (delisted), Ben McEvoy (retired), Tom Mitchell (trade, Collingwood), Jaeger O'Meara (trade, Fremantle), Tom Phillips (delisted), Jack Saunders (delisted), Liam Shiels (retired)

IN

Jed Adams (No.38 draft pick), Kyah Farris-White (category B rookie), Brodie Grundy (trade, Collingwood), Lachie Hunter (trade, Western Bulldogs), Matthew Jefferson (No.15 draft pick), Josh Schache (trade, Western Bulldogs), Oliver Sestan (Rookie Draft), Kye Turner (pre-season supplemental selection period), Will Verrall (Rookie Draft)

OUT

Oskar Baker (delisted), Toby Bedford (trade, Greater Western Sydney), Mitch Brown (retired), Majak Daw (retired), Jayden Hunt (free agent, West Coast), Luke Jackson (trade, Fremantle), Fraser Rosman (delisted), Sam Weideman (trade, Essendon)

IN

Blake Drury (Rookie Draft), Hamish Free (Rookie Draft), Brayden George (No.26 draft pick), Cooper Harvey (No.56 draft pick, father-son), Daniel Howe (Rookie Draft), Griffin Logue (trade, Fremantle), Harry Sheezel (No.3 draft pick), Liam Shiels (pre-season supplemental selection period), Darcy Tucker (trade, Fremantle), George Wardlaw (No.4 draft pick)

OUT

Jed Anderson (delisted), Atu Bosenavulagi (delisted), Kyron Hayden (delisted), Jason Horne-Francis (trade, Port Adelaide), Tom Lynch (retired), Matt McGuinness (delisted), Jared Polec (delisted), Josh Walker (delisted), Patrick Walker (delisted)

ROOKIE DRAFT Roos bolster midfield depth, second chances galore

IN

Nathan Barkla (category B rookie), Francis Evans (delisted free agent, Geelong), Jason Horne-Francis (trade, North Melbourne), Kyle Marshall (No.59 draft pick), Tom McCallum (No.36 draft pick), Junior Rioli (trade, West Coast), Thomas Scully (No.53 draft pick)

OUT

Karl Amon (free agent, Hawthorn), Martin Frederick (delisted), Robbie Gray (retired), Sam Mayes (delisted), Steven Motlop (retired), Taj Schofield (delisted), Sam Skinner (delisted)

IN

Kaelan Bradtke (pre-season supplemental selection period), Seth Campbell (Rookie Draft), Steely Green (No.55 draft pick), Jacob Hopper (trade, Greater Western Sydney), Kaleb Smith (No.49 draft pick), Tim Taranto (trade, Greater Western Sydney), Tylar Young (Rookie Draft)

OUT

Jake Aarts (delisted), Josh Caddy (retired), Riley Collier-Dawkins (delisted), Shane Edwards (retired), Kane Lambert (retired), Will Martyn (delisted), Matthew Parker (delisted), Sydney Stack (delisted)

IN

Anthony Caminiti (pre-season supplemental selection period), Zaine Cordy (free agent, Western Bulldogs), Olli Hotton (No.35 draft pick), Isaac Keeler (No.44 draft pick), Angus McLennan (category B rookie), Mattaes Phillipou (No.10 draft pick), Liam Stocker (pre-season supplemental selection period), James Van Es (No.31 draft pick)

OUT

Jarryn Geary (retired), Dan Hannebery (retired), Darragh Joyce (delisted), Dean Kent (retired), Jarrod Lienert (delisted), Ben Long (trade, Gold Coast), Paddy Ryder (retired)

IN

Will Edwards (category B rookie), Aaron Francis (trade, Essendon), Jacob Konstanty (No.20 draft pick), Jaiden Magor (Rookie Draft), Caleb Mitchell (No.40 draft pick), Cameron Owen (Rookie Draft), Cooper Vickery (No.27 draft pick)

OUT

James Bell (delisted), Josh Kennedy (retired), Sam Naismith (delisted), Barry O'Connor (delisted), Colin O'Riordan (retired), Ben Ronke (delisted), Callum Sinclair (retired), Lewis Taylor (delisted)

IN

Jordyn Baker (category B rookie), Harry Barnett (No.23 draft pick), Coby Burgiel (No.29 draft pick), Tyrell Dewar (category B rookie), Reuben Ginbey (No.9 draft pick), Elijah Hewett (No.14 draft pick), Jayden Hunt (free agent, Melbourne), Noah Long (No.58 draft pick)

OUT

Hugh Dixon (delisted), Tom Joyce (delisted), Josh Kennedy (retired), Zac Langdon (delisted), Patrick Naish (delisted), Jackson Nelson (delisted), Jack Redden (retired), Junior Rioli (trade, Port Adelaide)

IN

Oskar Baker (pre-season supplemental selection period), Jedd Busslinger (No.13 draft pick), Charlie Clarke (No.24 draft pick), Harvey Gallagher (No.39 draft pick), Liam Jones (free agent), Rory Lobb (trade, Fremantle)

OUT

Louis Butler (delisted), Zaine Cordy (free agent, St Kilda), Josh Dunkley (trade, Brisbane), Lachie Hunter (trade, Melbourne), Stefan Martin (retired), Charlie Parker (delisted), Josh Schache (trade, Melbourne), Mitch Wallis (delisted)