Boyd Woodcock in action during Southport's clash against the Northern Bullants in round 13 of the 2022 VFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Port Adelaide forward Boyd Woodcock is set to audition for a spot on Gold Coast's list via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The 22-year-old played 12 games across three seasons for the Power before being delisted at the end of 2021.

WHO DID YOU PICK? The full rundown on every club's 2022 draft haul

But after a dominant season for Southport in the VFL, AFL.com.au understands that Woodcock is scheduled to start training with Stuart Dew's side on Monday morning.

Woodcock finished equal runner-up in the J.J. Liston Trophy behind Werribee star Tom Gribble, following a standout season in the VFL where he averaged 27.9 disposals and 105.2 ranking points across 20 games.

Boyd Woodcock in action for Southport against Casey in the 2022 VFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The South Australian also finished second in the VFL Coaches MVP behind teammate Jacob Dawson – who also just pipped him in Southport's best and fairest – after being named in the VFL team of the year.

Woodcock produced a dominant finals campaign, averaging 34 disposals and seven clearances across three finals, including 32 disposals and eight tackles in the Sharks' Grand Final loss to Casey.

DRAFT TALKING POINTS Swans' moves, Dons' easy path, Corey's chance

The North Adelaide product played for Southern Districts in the Northern Territory Football League during the off-season, but is now preparing for another shot at the AFL.

Southport has been a significant partner of Gold Coast since the club's inception and has recruited a bounty of former Suns to join the Sharks' program, fielding Jacob Townsend, Ryan Davis, Brayden Crossley and Jesse Joyce this year under former Gold Coast coaches Matt Primus and Steve Daniel.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R14: Boyd Woodcock highlights Enjoy Boyd Woodcock's standout VFL performance for the Sharks

Gold Coast trialled four players during last year's pre-season supplemental selection period, including former top-10 pick Nathan Freeman, before choosing to select Magarey medallist James Tsitas.

The Suns have been talking to a handful of former AFL players since the conclusion of the season, before adding delisted Docker Connor Blakely and ex-Greater Western Sydney defender Jake Stein in Wednesday's Rookie Draft.

Gold Coast currently has two spots available to sign players during the pre-season supplemental selection period.